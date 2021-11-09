Baby Actors on Board who have died

This Monday (8), the Globoplay incorporated the novel into its catalogue. Baby on Board, in Carlos Lombardi, in continuation of the project to rescue TV Globo’s classic soap operas. Originally aired between June 1988 and February 1989, the story was directed by Roberto Talma.

In these 33 years, some actors from the cast of Baby on Board unfortunately they have already left us. This is the case, for example, of Dina Fat, who played one of the main roles in the story, Dona Laura. Mother of the unconventional girl Ana (Isabela Garcia), she had the chance to repair a past mistake by adopting sweet Heleninha, who was left in front of her house. Heleninha is Ana’s daughter, involved in many problems, and she does to her daughter what Ana did to her in the past.

Dina Sfat as Laura in Baby on Board (Courtesy/TV Globo)

Dina was only 50 years old when cancer deprived us of her talent. Dona Laura was her last work on TV, which was already carried out with difficulty by the actress, since the recordings demanded a lot of her. The star made a good pair with Ary Fontoura, who lived his father-in-law, Nero Petraglia.

Armando Bogus, interpreter for Dona Laura’s husband, Liminha, is also missed among the talents of our dramaturgy. The actor died at the age of 63, in 1993. At the time, the interpreter of outstanding roles such as Juca in Sesame Street, Nacib in Gabriela and Zé das Medalhas in Santeiro Rock was victimized by leukemia.

In the role of the rude Seu Tico, Sebastião Vasconcelos was also present in Bebé a Bordo. The actor, who has also been in soap operas like Flag 2, The Scream, seventh sense, stone jungle, Tieta and Sand women, left us in 2013, aged 86, after suffering septic shock and respiratory failure.

A few days before Christmas 2020, when I was 87 years old, Nicette Bruno unfortunately it joined the list of hundreds of thousands of covid-19 victims in our country. In the role of Dona Branca, mother of Tonico (Tony Ramos), the veteran was present in history.

O in memory of TV observatory recalls these and other homesick artists, who can now be found on Globoplay in each of the more than 200 chapters of Baby on Board. Check out the video!