Baldasso raises the tone, sends journalists from Rio Grande do Sul “away” and defends Patrick’s attitude: “Take it, bastards”

To reflect the controversial facts of Saturday’s Gre-Nal, defeated by Inter by 1-0 with a header by Taison, Colorado journalist Fabiano Baldasso opened a live on YouTube to shoot at his colleagues who understood the gesture of “ugly” Patrick, after the victory, in raising Grêmio’s coffins in the middle of the lawn.

Baldasso cited other communicators such as JB Filho, Diogo Olivier, Leonardo Oliveira and Maurício Saraiva indicating that he was seeing a certain hypocrisy in their analyses, since Grêmio also provoked Inter several times over the last few years.

In one of these cases, the journalist recalled the 2017 Libertadores Grêmio title party when defender Bressan, at the time, called Inter “small” – see the comment below:

Taison goes along the same lines

Who also came out in defense of Patrick and Inter’s provocations this Monday was Taison, who gave the following statement in an interview with SporTV team:

“I see Patrick did what he did because he was choking. When Grêmio won Gauchão this year, some Grêmio players made fun of it a lot. They did it live and posted stuff. They had a “minute of silence” in Beira-Rio. When the classic was over, we went to the locker room and then left. I keep thinking, we won the last Gre-Nal of the Brasileirão in 2020 and we didn’t do any of that”, he said.

Due to the fight at Gre-Nal, Cortez and Patrick were expelled and their teams are embezzled in the midweek round of the Brasileirão.