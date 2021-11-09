Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) earns BRL 5.1 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 47% and above expectations

SAO PAULO – Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 5.139 billion in the third quarter of this year, 2% higher than reported in the second quarter and 47.6% higher than in the same period last year.

Compared to Refinitiv’s projections for Banco do Brasil’s profit, which was R$ 4.496 billion, the result was 14.3% above expectations.

“This good performance is explained by lower expenses with credit provisions, higher revenues, with growth in the gross financial margin and income from services rendered, and solid control of administrative expenses.”

Net income, after extraordinary items, totaled R$ 4.609 billion, up 49.4% year-on-year, but indented by 16.6% compared to the second quarter.

The Basel Ratio reached 19.34%, of which 13.17% is principal capital.

credit portfolio

According to BB, the expanded credit portfolio reached R$ 814.2 billion in September 2021, an evolution of 6.2% compared to June 2021 and 11.4% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Among the items, the portfolio showed growth in all segments, with emphasis on operations with Agribusiness (18.5%), MSME (24.6%) and Individuals (14.2%).

The expanded Individuals portfolio grew 5.7% compared to June 2021 and 14.2% in the annual comparison, highlighting the positive performance in the Payroll-Deductible Credit lines (+16.4%), reaching R$ 104.6 billion, Personal Loan (+40.1%) and Credit Card (+41.3%) in the annual comparison.

In Legal Entity there was growth of 4.3%. Among the highlights is the MSME portfolio (+10.0%), influenced by disbursements of R$ 8.1 billion in Pronampe lines.

The large companies portfolio, on the other hand, was impacted by liquidations and the shift to alternatives in the capital market, with growth in operations with companies with revenues between R$200 million and R$800 million, contributing positively to the portfolio mix.

In terms of portfolio quality, the delinquency rate over 90 days of the total portfolio was 1.82%, lower than the SFN level, with a coverage ratio of 323.3%.

New BB projections

