Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) has a profit of R$5.14 billion in 3Q21, up 47.6%

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) reported adjusted net income of R$ 5.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 47.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

O Banco do Brasil result it resulted from lower expenses with credit provisions and higher revenues, with growth in the gross financial margin and income from services rendered, explained the company. Accounting profit totaled R$ 4.6 billion, with an annualized increase of 49.4%.

The result was 9.07% above the estimates of five houses (BTG Pactual, Bank of American, Bradesco BBI, Citi and Safra) consulted by Broadcast previews. In the nine-month period of 2021, Banco do Brasil’s adjusted net income totaled R$ 15.1 billion, an expansion of 48% compared to the same period last year.

The Annualized Return on Equity (ROE) ended the period at 14.3%. The Basel Ratio reached 19.34%, of which 13.17% is principal capital.

THE financial margin totaled R$ 15.7 billion in July and September, an increase of 11.9% in the annual comparison. The performance was a reflection of the 14.8% increase in financial income, with credit operations benefiting from the growth of the classified portfolio and the treasury result mainly from the growth in interest income from bonds and securities.

At service income recorded growth of 2.2% compared to 2020, reaching R$7.4 billion in the quarter. O Banco do Brasil results in the third quarter of 2021 was influenced by the positive annual performance in the lines of Insurance, Pensions and Capitalization (+6%), Consortia (+11.7%) and Fund Administration (+9.9%).

Administrative expenses totaled R$7.9 billion in the period, an increase of 0.7% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in personnel expenses, due to the salary increase of 10.97% as of September. to bank employees.

In a message on the balance sheet, the president of BB, Fausto Ribeiro, highlighted that the bank’s profit in nine months was a record in the institution’s history. “The growth in the financial margin and the increase in income from services rendered explain the result of R$ 5.1 billion in the third quarter, together with the decrease in expenses with credit provisions and the control of administrative expenses”, he said.

Ribeiro highlighted that the loan portfolio grew 11.4% in twelve months, to R$814 billion. Default fell on all lines. The total rate, considering delays over 90 days, was 1.82% in September, below the average for private banks, which is above 2%.

BB’s loan portfolio grows 6.2% in 3Q21

THE credit portfolio The expanded state-owned company reached R$ 814.2 billion in September, an evolution of 6.2% compared to June and 11.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. The portfolio grew in all segments, with emphasis on operations with Agribusiness (18.5%); Micro Small and Medium Enterprises — MSME (24.6%); and Individuals (14.2%).

The expanded Individuals portfolio grew 5.7% compared to June and 14.2% compared to September 2020, with emphasis on the positive performance in the Payroll-Deductible Credit lines (+16.4%), reaching

R$104.6 billion, Personal Loan (+40.1%) and Credit Card (+41.3%) in the annual comparison.

In Legal Entity, there was growth of 4.3%. The company highlighted the result of the MSME portfolio (+10.0%), influenced by disbursements of R$ 8.1 billion in the Pronampe lines. The large companies portfolio was impacted by liquidations and the shift to alternatives in the capital market, with growth in operations with companies with revenues between R$200 million and R$800 million, contributing positively to the portfolio mix.

According to the Banco do Brasil balance sheet, the delinquency rate for more than 90 days showed a reduction compared to June, reaching 1.82% in September, remaining below the market average.

Banco do Brasil revises guidance for 2021

After the release of the quarterly results, the BB started to forecast adjusted net income in 2021 of R$19 billion to R$21 billion, compared to R$17 billion to R$20 billion previously.

The projection for the financial margin went from R$ 1% to 4% to 4% to 6%. The expectation for the credit portfolio rose from 8% to 12% to 14% to 16%.

O Banco do Brasil guidance for revenue from services rendered, administrative expenses and Extended Allowance for Loan Losses were maintained.

BBAS3 quotation

In closing, the action of the Bank of Brazil (BBA3) rose 0.65% to R$29.48. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), dropped 0.04%, quoted at 104,781.13 points.

