Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) has a strong result and shows that the stock is cheap, but “state risk” still divides analysts

SAO PAULO – Among the four large publicly traded banks, there was an expectation by most analysts that Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) would be a positive highlight in the third quarter – and the state-owned bank did not disappoint.

BB presented an adjusted net income of R$5.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021, representing a growth of 49.4% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 2% higher than the second quarter of 2021. Compared to Refinitiv’s projections for Banco do Brasil’s profit, which was R$ 4.496 billion, the result was 14.3% above expectations.

The numbers, in addition to the most positive day of the market, made the shares rise to 3.87% at the maximum of the day, although, around 1:00 pm (Brasilia time), it eased the high, to a high of 0.61 %, at BRL 29.66.

Return on equity (ROE) was 14.3% in the quarter, in line with the second quarter.

Revenue from services, in turn, grew by 2.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, to R$ 7.28 billion, with an emphasis on administration and resource management services.

As Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights, the good profit result can be attributed mainly to the strong growth of the net interest margin, 38.2% on an annual basis. The bank also showed good control of administrative expenses, which remained practically stable compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Another positive point of the result was the drop in delinquency to 1.82%, significantly lower compared to the 2.43% presented in the third quarter of 2020, a moment impacted by the pandemic.

Also highlighted was the coverage ratio, which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans. He is being specially monitored by market analysts, even more taking into account the scenario of a possible increase in defaults with the more challenging macroeconomic scenario. .

“Following the strong growth of the portfolio, BB increased its provisioning, which led to a coverage ratio of 323%, much higher than its private peers (250% from Santander, 297% from Bradesco and 234% from Itaú)”, highlights XP.

This factor, associated with the drop in delinquency, according to XP, reinforces the view of analysts at the house that Banco do Brasil has a more defended portfolio that is better prepared for more difficult scenarios.

For Vitor Pini, Matheus Odaguil and Artur Alves, XP analysts, Banco do Brasil had good results in all respects, with the growth of its credit portfolio reflecting in higher revenues, while its expenses remained low, which led to operating profit growth of 53% year-on-year, thus being 19% above the house’s expectations despite higher provisioning.

The company’s credit portfolio reached BRL 814 billion in September, an increase of 11.4% in the annual comparison, with emphasis on the personal loan segment, which increased by 14.2%.

On the other hand, some analysts pointed to non-recurring factors that led to such expressive numbers. Bradesco BBI points out that the performance was mainly driven by the higher net result from financial intermediation (NII), up 9.6%, in higher treasury gains, while the NII with clients was below the projected by the bank’s analysts. “We have doubts about how sustainable the level of treasury gains is,” analysts point out.

Credit Suisse also believes that BB’s strong treasury results may decline to some extent in the coming quarters. However, it assesses that this could normalize to a higher level due to better deposit margin based on higher rates.

BBI also points out that overall asset quality showed positive underlying trends, despite the default rate benefiting partially from the sale of corporate portfolios, while the coverage ratio remained at a high level.

Safra also reinforces that, despite the solidity of Treasury and Pensions results not seeming as recurrent, the good performance of other lines stands out, such as: credit volumes and improvement of its mix, very healthy credit quality, light recovery of service revenues and decent cost control.

After the release of the third quarter figures, Banco do Brasil further improved its earnings expectations (guidance) for 2021, with a forecast of portfolio growth going from 8-12% to 14-16%, which supports a higher financial margin. high and also the net profit.

“Furthermore, we would like to highlight that: i) the bank expects to continue to show strong growth in its rural portfolio throughout the year, which confirms our vision of a more protected portfolio in relation to other banks and ii) the new profit estimate BB’s net income exceeds our estimate for the year of R$ 18.8 billion, even at the lower end of the guidance”, highlights XP. The new profit estimated by the institution is between R$19 billion and R$21 billion for the year.

In a conference call, José Ricardo Forni, vice president of financial management at the state-owned bank, also highlighted that BB intends to accelerate loan disbursements in riskier credit lines to increase profitability in the coming quarters.

Forni said the bank’s loan portfolio is expected to show high single-digit growth next year, driven mainly by the individuals and small business segments. The default rate on BB loans should still be below the average for the financial system, he added.

Cheap Valuation X State Risk

For the future, BBI highlights that “all eyes should be on how these fundamentals will behave in a more challenging macro scenario in 2022”, amidst the more challenging scenario, with economists reducing projections for macroeconomic indicators…

But beyond that, the political factor is on the radar. He is taken into account by Credit analysts who, despite assessing that the better-than-expected profit moment could be a catalyst for the role in the short term, prefer to position themselves in the sector in private banks considering the presidential elections next year. Thus, the Swiss bank maintains a neutral recommendation for assets, with a target price of R$38. Like Credit, BBI maintains a neutral recommendation for BBAS3, with a target price of R$39.

For Levante, the main catalysts for Banco do Brasil’s actions are mainly through a change in the perception of risk, which involves a change in perception in relation to possible government interference in the Institution.

“We cannot forget the events of the beginning of the year, when, after a program to improve efficiency, we had a negative reaction from the PR, and the performance of the bank’s loan portfolio in a very challenging year such as 2022, since , like other banks, we expect a return from default to historic values”, points out the research team’s analysis team.

On the other hand, highlighting mainly the valuation, Safra reiterated the purchase recommendation for BB, with a target price of R$ 48.00 for the end of 2022. “Currently, the bank’s actions are one of our preferences in the sector , due to the extremely low valuation (price over expected earnings for 2022 multiple of 4.3 times, below its 5-year historical average of 7.1 times), combined with the prospect of robust earnings growth ahead” , evaluate the analysts. XP also reiterated buy recommendation and target price of R$52 per share, as well as Bank of America, which has a target price of R$44 for the asset.

Analysts have been divided in relation to BB’s shares in comparison with private banks, even though they see good appreciation potential on the paper. According to a compilation by Refinitiv, of the 17 houses that cover BBAS3 assets, 8 have a neutral recommendation and 9 have a purchase recommendation, with an average target price of R$ 43.96, or a potential increase of 49% compared to the closing of Monday -fair. Thus, between the cheap valuation and the approaching elections, analysts are still divided on the role.

(with information from Reuters)

