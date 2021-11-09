Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) will distribute R$1.1 billion in JCP

Business

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) announced this Monday (8) that it approved the distribution of R$ 1.1 billion as remuneration to shareholders, in the form of Interest on Own Capital (JCP). The unit value will be R$ 0.39.

According to the statement, the JCP of Banco do Brasil will be paid on November 30th. Investors with BB shares will be considered for receiving the value until the end of trading on the 22nd. From the following day, the 23rd, the shares will be traded as “ex-JCP”.

“In the case of JCP, there will be withholding income tax on the face value in accordance with current legislation. Shareholders exempt from the aforementioned taxation must prove this condition by November 24 at one of BB’s branches”, writes the bank.

Additionally, BB also informs in the document that R$ 527 million were paid, on September 30, as remuneration to shareholders in the form of interest on equity, as per the Material Fact published in August.

THE BB action closed today’s trading session at a high of 0.65%, at R$29.48, ahead of the one before the release of the quarterly balance sheet. In the year, the paper accumulates a drop of 21.57%.

Banco do Brasil’s profit increases 47.6% in 3Q21

Banco do Brasil also released its results of the third quarter of 2021. The institution had net income of BRL 5.1 billion in the period, which represents an increase of 47.6% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

“This good performance is explained by lower expenses with credit provisions, higher revenues, with growth in the gross financial margin and income from services rendered, and solid control of administrative expenses”, says BB in its balance sheet.

The financial margin of Bank of Brazil totaled R$ 15.7 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 11.9 in the annual comparison. As a result, the bank saw an increase of 14.8 in financial income, with credit operations favored by the growth of the classified portfolio.