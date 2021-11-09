Banco do Brasil (BBSA3) announces more than R$1 billion in JCP

Good news for those who like dividends: after recording net income of BRL 5.139 billion in the third quarter — a result 47.6% higher compared to the same period in 2020 and market projections —, the Bank of Brazil (BBSA3) announced this Monday (8) the distribution of BRL 1.1 billion in interest on equity (JCP) to its shareholders.

The earnings, which correspond to BRL 0.39370314870 per share from the bank, will be paid in 30th of November, according to a statement sent to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

To be entitled to the value you must have the BBSA3 papers on November 22nd; the assets will be traded “ex-rights” from the following day.

Who also made investors happy today was the Itaúsa (ITSA4). The investment holding company announced three JCP payments between January and April 2022. It is worth remembering that, in both cases, 15% of income tax is withheld at source before payment.

Check below the value per share, basis for the shareholding position — the cut-off date to be entitled to the earnings — and the date of distribution of each of the installments:

Value per share Basis for shareholding Payday BRL 0.0235295 November 30, 2021 January 3, 2022 BRL 0.0235295 December 13, 2021 April 1, 2022 BRL 0.131512 November 23, 2021 April 29, 2022

BB highlights

In addition to the dividends, Banco do Brasil also surprised shareholders with the financial results released today.

With the increase in profit, the return on BB’s equity rose from 12% to 14.3%, also in comparison with the third quarter of last year. Along with the balance sheet, the bank also revised its projections for the year, and now estimates that it will reach a profit of between R$19 billion and R$21 billion. The previous projection ranged from R$17 billion to R$20 billion in 2021.

Banco do Brasil’s credit portfolio reached R$814.2 billion, a strong growth of 6.2% in the quarter. In comparison with September last year, the increase was 11.4%.

In the report accompanying the balance sheet, BB highlights the performance of operations with individuals, micro, small and medium-sized companies (MPME) and with agribusiness.

With the result, the bank revised upwards the estimate of financing growth for the year to up to 16% — against a previous projection of up to 12%.