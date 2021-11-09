Banco do Brasil showered Itaú, Santander and Bradesco in the 3rd quarter; share may go up 63%

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) released its results last Monday night (8) and the harvest of balance sheets for Brazilian banks ended. With that, the comparison between rivals is inevitable. And, at least in terms of the quality of the numbers, it was Banco do Brasil that won.

THE XP Investments highlights that, with the strong growth of 6.2% in the loan portfolio, the coverage ratio rose to 323%, much higher than that of its private peers – 250% of the Santander (SAMB11), 297% of the Bradesco (BBDC4) and 234% of the Itaú (ITUB4).

This increase was driven by small companies, individuals and agribusiness. As if that wasn’t enough, the bank raised the projected growth of the portfolio for 2021 by up to 16%, compared to 12%.

In addition, the brokerage recalls that, in the quarter, delinquency dropped to 1.8%, “supporting our view that Banco do Brasil has a portfolio that is better defended and better prepared for more difficult scenarios”.

Despite this, Banco do Brasil’s actions have not had a great leap. At around 1:31 pm, the shares rose 0.68%, to R$ 29.85 while the Ibovespa (IBOV) rose more than 1%.

strong results

Between July and August, recurring profit reached BRL 5.1 billion, up 47.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, and above analysts’ estimate compiled by Refinitiv of BRL 4.5 billion.

The figure is the highest in the bank’s history and was driven by the acceleration of the gross financial margin (interest income), which grew 12%.

THE great highlights the strong result of treasury, which advanced 88.2%, and also the income from loans, which accelerated to 11.9%.

Another positive point was personnel expenses, which came under control, despite the 11% collective wage agreement, he recalls.

“In our view, the result for the quarter was positive, with emphasis on the growth in the gross margin even with the increase in the Selic rate, which puts pressure on the cost of funding, the highest coverage ratio among banks, delinquency under control and capital ratio , also superior to other banks”, complete analysts Eduardo Nishio, Guilherme Vianna and Bruno Bandeira.

To the active, the big surprise was the growth in the gross financial margin, which closed the quarter 9.5% above expectations due to the expansion of the credit portfolio.

Another positive factor was the improvement in the efficiency index, which reached its best value in the complete historical series.

In the vision of the Credit Suisse, the strong treasury results should adjust in the coming quarters. Despite this, the Swiss bank says the numbers could normalize at a higher level due to a better deposit margin given the higher rates.

Safra, on the other hand, classified the numbers as “a solid set of results”, with strong revenue growth (driven by excellent treasury performance), combined with healthy provisions for loan losses and good cost control.

“In short, the result was even stronger than expected. Although the solidity of treasury and pension plan results does not seem recurrent, we highlight the good performance of other lines, such as: credit volumes and improved mix, very healthy credit quality and slight recovery of service revenues”, observe the trio of analysts from the bank Luis F. Azevedo, Silvio Dória and Gabriel Pucci.

What to do with the action?

Despite the positive result, analysts were reminded of the political risk that accompanies Banco do Brasil’s role. Genial says next year’s presidential election could “take the shine off a potential stock rally.”

Ativa argues that recent government actions “make us skeptical about a possible improvement in governance.” Credit Suisse also prefers to position itself in the sector in private banks, considering the presidential election.

Even so, Safra points out that the stock has an extremely low valuation, with price-to-earnings for 2022 of 4.3 times, below the historical average of 7 times, combined with the prospect of robust earnings growth ahead.

The bank’s recommendation is outperform, or performance above the market average, with a target price of R$48, a potential increase of 63%.

THE Now he emphasizes, however, that he has doubts about how sustainable the bank’s numbers are.

“Looking to the future, we believe that all eyes should be on how these fundamentals will behave in a more challenging macro scenario in 2022”, say Gustavo Schroden and Maria Clara Negrão.

