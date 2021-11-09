A banner that suggests self-examination for prostate cancer becomes a joke on Serra. Credit: Reproduction | Twitter

A banner used by the Serra City Council, in reference to the “Novembro Azul” campaign, reverberated and ended up becoming a joke on the internet. The reason was the indication of “self-examination” as a way to prevent prostate cancer. On social networks, Internet users questioned whether the advertisement was a montage or official.

To demystify the possibility of a self-examination in men to prevent the onset of prostate cancer, the doctor Cláudio Borges, coordinator of the Urology sector at Hospital das Clínicas (Hucam), clarified that the method does not have scientific support.

Asked about the matter, the Serra City Council informed, in a note, that there was a misunderstanding in the information due to a flaw in the graphics, and explained that the correct correction was made last Friday (5). In addition, the agency reinforced the importance of the “Novembro Azul” campaign, which warns about the necessary care for men’s health.

Serra created a new banner alluding to the November Azul campaign. Credit: Serra City Council



02:02 Band suggests self-examination against prostate cancer and becomes a joke in Serra Your browser does not support audio elements.



TESTICLES SELF-EXAMINATION



Although there are no medical provisions for prostate self-examination, it is possible for a man to do a previous screening for testicular cancer alone. “Although there is no defined protocol, the self-examination of the testicles should be encouraged, as it constitutes an important habit for the early detection of testicular cancer, which is quite rare”, stated urologist Cláudio Borges.

Although recommended, there is no defined protocol. “It should be done in a comfortable position, lying down or standing, with the palpation of both testicles. The warning sign is the presence of a nodule (lump). If this occurs, a urologist should be sought immediately”, said the doctor .

According to Borges, testicular cancer usually affects young men, between 15 and 35 years old. “It is important that men know their own anatomy. This type of self-examination is not done systematically because it is a less frequent type of cancer, so it is not part of the public health approach,” he added.

“NOVEMBRO AZUL” CAMPAIGN

Prostate cancer is the second most frequent malignant tumor in men, according to the coordinator of Hucam. In “Novembro Azul”, the importance of men in caring for their health and strategies for early detection of prostate cancer should be remembered.

“Men over 50 years old (or 45 years old, in cases of family history or black skin) should see a urologist for guidance on aspects of prostate cancer and may also choose to perform the screening through the blood test of the PSA and the touch of the prostate,” concluded the specialist.