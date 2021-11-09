Barra Mansa zeros admissions for Covid-19 in the public network

Barra Mansa – A Municipal Health Department informed that there is no record of admissions for Covid-19 in the Public Network. The folder’s report also indicates that, between Monday and Saturday, from the 1st to the 6th of November, 80% of the registered cases were patients with positive tests for the disease, who were cured.

“Without a doubt, the advance of our vaccination coverage reflects the zero number of hospitalizations confirmed by Covid-19. We still register cases of people who have already had contact with the virus, but who have antibodies. Thus, they do not pose a risk of transmission to other people”, explains the city’s Health Surveillance manager, Juliana de Souza Machado Ferreira.

The municipality emphasizes however that it is important to maintain vaccination. “In addition to the first dose, the second and the booster, if necessary, are extremely important to avoid severe cases of the disease. We can prove this through the fact that we did not have any hospitalization confirmed by Covid-19 until last Saturday, the 6th, when we had already applied 243,817 doses in the city”, highlighted the Health Surveillance manager.

Vaccination

This Monday, the 8th, the application of doses against Covid-19 will take place from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the health centers in the neighborhoods, and from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Ano Bom unit. The vaccination schedule is as follows:

– D1 for people over 12 years of age (in all UBSs);

– Scheduled D2 (CoronaVac only in the Good Year and Health professionals with AstraZeneca in the same location or in Vila Nova);

– D3 for seniors over 60 years and Health professionals who took the second dose of CoronaVac until April 27 (Ao Bom), and Health professionals who took AstraZeneca until May 8 (Ano Bom or Vila Nova).

Strategy

The Municipal Health Secretary, Sérgio Gomes, highlighted that the data reveal that the municipal government’s vaccination strategy worked.

“We are already applying the first dose to people over 12 years of age, the vast majority of new records that enter the city’s Epidemiological Bulletin are from people who have already had contact with the virus and have antibodies and we have no hospitalization in the Public Network Health confirmed for Covid-19. These are reasons to celebrate, as they show us that we made the right decisions and the population is safer in the face of the uncertainty that this virus is for all of us”, declared the secretary.

Protocols

Doctor Sérgio Gomes highlighted that, despite these achievements, people need to maintain measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Continue using a mask and alcohol gel are essential for us to improve these numbers even further. The flexibilization measures need to continue walking together with the protection measures, as both are part of the process that led us to reach the aforementioned data”, concluded the secretary.