BC admits that Selic rate may increase beyond December’s forecast

(credit: Raphael Ribeiro/BCB)

Each week, the pessimism in the market grows, given the increase of distrust in the government and the deterioration of fiscal rules in the middle of an election year. While projections for inflation continue to rise beyond the targets for both 2021 and 2022, forecasts for the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) at the end of next year have increased to 11%, and analysts do not rule out that interest rates may reach 14%, a level recorded in the 2015-2016 recession.

The bad mood grows with the uncertainty about the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios, the proposed amendment to the Constitution that allows a default on judicial debts and pierces the spending ceiling, to allow for an increase in public spending in 2022. Analysts say the proposal it’s bad, but there are those who see a Plan B, via provisional measure, to create space to spend.

This exit is the least worst for the most immediate — those who are only concerned with the 2022 ceiling burst and do not see the long-term institutional damage that the PEC could cause.

As no output is encouraging, forecasts for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) have worsened for this year as well as for the next one — and the median of the projections of the Focus bulletin, of the Central Bank, is already at 1% for 2022. a percentage lower than the 1.2% of GDP in 2019, a result that was revised downwards last week by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Before, the 2019 rate was 1.4%.

Forecasts for this year’s Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose for the 31st week in a row, to 9.33%, well above the official target ceiling of 5.25%. For 2022, when the target is 5%, the IPCA forecast was raised for the 16th week in a row, to 4.63%.

In order to calm the market, especially international investors — whose distrust ends up having an impact on the exchange rate and, consequently, on inflation — BC Monetary Policy director Bruno Serra said in an interview with Japanese press agencies that , in December, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) may raise the Selic rate beyond the 1.5 percentage point indicated at the October meeting.

“If necessary, the BC may increase the rate by more than 150 basis points,” said Serra, in a virtual interview given on Thursday and published yesterday by Nikkei Asia. “We are still pursuing the center of the 2022 target,” added Serra, signaling that the Copom should intensify the speed of monetary tightening.

Regarding the Precatório PEC, which loosens fiscal rules, the BC director recognized that spending in any item cannot be increased without cutting spending in another area — a concern that the market is not seeing in the government.

12% floor

Analysts assess that the BC cannot avoid a stronger monetary tightening. For Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust Management Resources, Bruno’s speech helped to ease the fall of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), on the eve of the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios, scheduled for today. The atmosphere is tense for any outcome of the vote, which seeks space for the creation of the new Bolsa Família.

“As the PEC is bad, because it increases the ceiling for the government to spend badly when changing the index, Plan B, whatever it may be, is also bad. The conclusion is that the government will implement an expansionist fiscal policy and will spend by issuing a decree of public calamity if the proposal is not approved”, he summed up. According to him, the worsening in market projections shows that anything is possible, including the Selic rate to reach 14% next year. “The floor for the Selic is 12% in May 2022”, warned Velho.

In the evaluation of Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, Bruno Serra’s speech left the “door open” for a stronger rise in the Selic in December. “The reading I make is that we are living in an environment of many uncertainties, not only in relation to the PEC dos Precatórios, but to something deeper, the conduct of fiscal policy in this government and in the next. There is a crisis of confidence, and this is not neutral for the economy. It changes the exchange rate, inflation, interest and growth levels,” he explained.

“Nobody knows exactly what the intensity of change in these variables will be, much less the Central Bank. Therefore, the BC is leaving the door open to react to any scenario, as one of the mistakes it made in the past was to commit to with partial interest rate normalization strategies and with the so-called forward guidance,” he added.

For now, Padovani predicts the Selic at 11% at the beginning of next year, remaining at that level until December. “But it is possible (the rate) to reach 14%, because the government will still be under a lot of pressure to increase public spending next year. Depending on the degree of loss of credibility, this will put more pressure on the exchange rate, and the limit for the rise in interest rates will be difficult to say. Everything will depend on the trend and the economic scenario. For now, in our projections, the Selic rate does not reach 14%, but the level of uncertainty is very high,” he said.

For Luis Otávio de Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, the BC director gave a “standard answer” so as not to lose anchor for the next Copom meeting. Leal predicts the Selic ending 2022 at 10.75%, but also does not rule out the possibility of the base rate reaching 14% in the middle of next year.

“I find it difficult, but not impossible. Everything will depend on the BC’s real commitment to the inflation target for 2022. We have to take into account that this target will only be relevant for monetary policy until the (Copom) meeting in March, and , even so, with a weight much lower than the 2023 target”, he said.