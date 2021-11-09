Before the reunion, Argentina and Brazil have 17 hanging for Tuesday’s derby in San Juan | qualifiers – south america

Four months after the Copa América final in Rio de Janeiro, two months after the suspended game in São Paulo, Brazilians and Argentines still have a game to play, but the reunion is awaited by both sides. Leaders with a slack for opponents in South America, Brazil, with 31 points, and Argentina, 25, have chances to duel with significant embezzlement in San Juan.
The two teams have a total of 17 players hanging with a yellow card. – according to the regulations for the Qatar Cup qualifiers, two cards are sufficient for automatic suspension. And weight embezzlements are possible.
Brazilian national team players train at Corinthians CT — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Brazil faces Colombia next Thursday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Argentina will play the derby against Uruguay, on Friday, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo
In Brazil, the title double defense, with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, defensive midfielder Casemiro, midfielder Lucas Paquetá and striker Gabriel Jesus, plus four other athletes – eight in all. Check out all the names below from the two selections.
In Argentina, there are four Lionel Scaloni holders: defenders Otamendi and Tagliafico and midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Lo Celso. There are still another five squads hanging from the Argentine team. The Argentina coach still does not know if he will have Messi, who has traveled and will continue treatment with the national team, over protests from PSG, represented by football director Leonardo.
Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentine national team, has eight players on the line before a confrontation with the Brazilian team — Photo: Publicity / AFA
Just over 24 hours on Argentine soil
The Brazilian national team’s schedule for the derby with the Argentines does not foresee lawn recognition, a common practice since the beginning of the pandemic. The delegation will only travel the day before departure to San Juan, on a chartered flight, with an estimated arrival time at 9 pm. After the game, at around 2 am, he is already on his way back to Brazil, at the end of the 2022 selection season.
The Brazilian team is still going to train in São Paulo until Sunday, at the Palmeiras training center. On Friday, players should take time off in the city of São Paulo.
Brazilian Team: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militão, Casemiro, Fabinho, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá and Gabriel Jesus.
Argentinean selection: Rodrigo De Paul, Germán Pezella, Giovanni Lo Celso, Nicolás Otamendi, Lucas Quarta, Ezequiel Palacios, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Domínguez and Nicolás Tagliafico.