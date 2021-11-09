BH ends vaccination for the entire adult public this Monday (8/11) – General

Vaccination at the UFMG post (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) This Monday (8/11) Belo Horizonte is ending the second dose and single dose vaccination against COVID-19 in all adult residents of the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH), the last age group to be called to complete the immunization are young people aged 23, who took the Astrazeneca vaccine, and can take the second dose of the immunizing agent today, at health posts in the capital. . The public below this age, up to 18 years old, received the second dose of Coronavac, since the interval between the first and second dose with the immunizing agent from the Butantan Institute is smaller.

The PBH emphasizes that, in the case of 23-year-olds, it is necessary to have completed eight weeks after the application of the first dose, in order to be able to take the second.

The article contacted the Municipal Health Department to find out the number of people who have not yet taken the second dose.

In a statement, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte informed that, according to the Ministry of Health, for the application of the second dose, the presentation of proof of residence is not mandatory. Therefore, a person may have taken the first dose in Belo Horizonte and completed the vaccination schedule in another municipality.

“To ensure that people get vaccinated, the health teams, during home visits, check the vaccination status and also reinforce the importance of vaccination. This action is also carried out during the consultations at the Primary Care Health Centers and also by telephone contact in routine follow-ups”, says the PBH, through the Municipal Health Department.

The PBH warns that those who do not complete the vaccination schedule are more vulnerable to infection by Sars-CoV-2 than those who received the two doses. Vaccines are available and health centers are prepared to receive the population.

This Monday morning (8/11), one of the young people who was in line at the drive-thru unit set up at UFMG reported having been contaminated by the coronavirus and felt relieved to be able to complete the immunization.

“I picked up COVID in March this year, thank God I had milder symptoms and managed to recover. Taking the second dose and thinking that we can return to freedom from before, gives me a feeling of tranquility”, says investment analyst Daniel Pinto Coelho Braz.

Investment analyst Daniel Pinto Coelho Braz, 23 years old (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Thinking about life before the pandemic, student Henrique Oliveira, also said he felt relief in being able to take one more dose of the immunizing agent. “After a long delay, the State in general, especially the Federal Government, it is gratifying to be able to take the second dose. This gives you the freedom to think about a normal life again, but immunized against this virus.”

Student Henrique Oliveira, 23 years old (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Asked if the pandemic brought lessons, respondents said they agreed that some people should continue with security protocols, to protect themselves and not contaminate those around them.

“I think that people who are more prepared and informed will continue to use the mask, in cases of flu and especially in public transport, in order to protect themselves and others”, says Daniel Pinto.

The analyst adds: “The pandemic came to show how important it is to have empathy, and always think about the next one.”

J Henrique Oliveira emphasizes the value of remote work: “A pandemic brings changes and a lot of learning, I believe that the home-office format will be more recognized going forward, after this experience”.

To take the second dose, I need to bring my vaccination card, CPF, and official document with a photo.

The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points.

There are also vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

Pitgoras College: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

UNA-BH: 1451 Aimors street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clris – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

*



Internship under the supervision of Assistant Editor Vera Schmitz

