Bil talks about Marília Mendonça not knowing which singer died

This Tuesday morning (9) in ‘A Fazenda 13’, Bil Araújo and Tiago Piquilo talked about Marília Mendonça, not knowing that the singer died. Due to confinement rules, pedestrians do not receive any kind of external information, including the death of the country artist.

At the time, some people were singing the song ‘Ausência’ by Marília Mendonça, when Arcrebian, who was the artist’s security, wanted to know if Piquilo knew the singer. The artist, in turn, replied that he still did not have the opportunity to meet her in person.

“Do you know Marília?”asked Bill. “Dude, I haven’t been with her in person yet. Hugo went. Hugo was, but not me. She was on the side of my city there, but I didn’t go. I stayed at home, but Hugo left.”, said the singer.

In sequence, Bil also commented on Murilo Huff, not knowing that the two had broken up, before the singer’s death.

“Her husband too bro, her husband, I mean… He’s too good!”, said the ex-BBB. Tiago then said that he knew Murilo: “He I know. I’ve been to Santa Catarina, at an event, we stayed at the hotel together and such.”, said Piquilo. “But of those artists concentrated there, I think the only one I didn’t have contact with was her.”, added the artist. Bil Araújo, then, praised Marília Mendonça: “She’s a f*** woman!”

my god bil talking about marilia 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fax14kQSH1 — maria (@mariatovezzi) November 9, 2021

Internet users’ reactions

On the web, internet users following ‘A Fazenda 13’ at the moment, quickly echoed the conversation between Bil Araújo and Tiago Piquilo talking about Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday (5).

Bill commenting to James that he should meet the person who is Marília, oh, I swear it’s pain — nati ˢᵐ (@saviorstefani) November 9, 2021

bil: she (marília) is too badass man, too good people, playful as hell imagine the pain of the pet when it leaves? he admired her too much!! I cried hearing him talk about her 😭😭😭 – a-N-A. (@paivizuando) November 9, 2021

My God, Bil asking if Tiago knows Marília personally… And he’s talking about Murilo, who is the greatest composer — Glasielle ˢᶜᶜᵖ (@GlasielleO) November 9, 2021

Gente Bil said that Marília is an amazing woman, a great woman, and if Tiago meets him, he’ll love it.

They have no idea what happened.’ — Central Bil Araújjo 🐺 (@bill_central) November 9, 2021

Tiago saying he doesn’t know Marília personally and Bil saying he needs to meet her, because she’s an amazing, fuck. 😭💔 — maria • (@tuitandomaah) November 9, 2021