Binance wants to give away a Tesla for cryptocurrency investors

After Elon Musk suggested it would sell its Tesla shares, Binance ended up conducting a survey of its followers, which could give an electric vehicle to anyone with cryptocurrencies.

Last Saturday, Musk said he could sell 10% of his Tesla shares after he was accused of tax evasion, something he denies. The richest man in the world even aroused rumors that he would buy Bitcoin with the sale price of the shares, something that may not be quite true like that.

Anyway, his public speaking caught the attention of several people, as Elon Musk’s stock is large, whereby he is paid to be CEO of Tesla, as he does not receive salary from the company.

Taking advantage of the moment, Binance made a bold proposal.

Binance asks if clients support the broker giving a Tesla to anyone who is a client

Binance came to the attention of the world community, in response to a comment by Elon Musk, who asked if people supported him in an initiative.

However, the broker said that electric cars are considered the technology of the future in the innovation market, so it is only fair that cryptocurrency users, who already use digital money, can have such a vehicle.

According to a poll opened by the profile that has 5.8 million followers on Twitter, Binance asked who supported this initiative to give a Tesla to a holder of cryptocurrencies. The question was asked in a similar way to Elon and even marking the publication of the CEO of Tesla.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately about how electric cars are the future of transport, which is why we propose Binance to give a Tesla to a cryptocurrency holder – the future of money. Do you support this? We will follow the results of this research, whatever the path”.

Much is made lately of how electric cars are the future of transport, only we propose #Binance gives away @Tesla to a holder of crypto – the future of money. Do you support this? We will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes — Binance (@binance) November 8, 2021

With 45,000 votes at the time this article was written, the poll gave a 90% “Yes” in support of Binance’s possible initiative to make a airdrop of a Tesla.

As this possible Binance campaign is still in the validation phase, it is not clear what the criteria for participating would be, as well as it is not clear whether it would be restricted to US customers only.

Anyway, Elon Musk’s poll had an effect on the cryptocurrency market, making companies create campaigns using his image. Binance is currently the largest brokerage in volume in the world, with millions of clients, including in Brazil.