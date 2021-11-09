‘Biometry through the anus’: scientists study toilet that identifies diseases – 11/08/2021

Toilets with intelligent heating and cleaning systems are already on the market — albeit at high prices. But do you imagine that the habit of going to the bathroom can go beyond thinking about technology? Scientists of Stanford School of Medicine, in the United States, focus their efforts on creating a toilet capable of scan the anus of who the uses and identifies individuals, as a kind of fingerprint.

With the help of a camera installed inside the toilet (and that is not at risk of spoiling) and algorithms with artificial intelligence, the researchers want to collect, cross-reference and analyze each user’s health information through the unique characteristics of the skin inside. of the anal channel, called anoderm, and stool samples. Information is from the Wall Street Journal and Futurism website.

The main idea of ​​this type of initiative is to help with medical care by patients. In this way, technology can help to better understand a person’s gastrointestinal health conditions or even problems with urinating or defecating.

It would be something close to the smartwatches (smart watches) perform to monitor the user’s health on a daily basis by measuring data through the pulse.

An article published by scientists in the United States in 2020 showed that the technology is able to calculate the volume of urine for each person.

Other initiatives

And it’s not just the researchers at Stanford School of Medicine who want to create this kind of technology.

There is the case of the company toi labs, which also developed a smart toilet called the TrueLoo. It brings an even larger selection of biometrics data for analysis and is especially geared towards older people.

“It’s essential to understand when someone has abnormal patterns. And then you can document those patterns and provide reports, which doctors can use to help treat a variety of conditions,” said the company’s founder. vik Kashyap in an interview with The Guardian.

According to him, the vessel can analyze the feces by observing aspects such as volume, clarity, consistency and color. All methods are view-only, no touch required.

Another company that does something similar is Copra, an Stratup which monitors people’s physiology and is affiliated with Duke University in the United States.

The products, likewise, analyze human samples to look for health indicators and bring potential responses involving diseases.

And privacy?

the scientists of Stanford School of Medicine says people needn’t worry, as the stored data will be analyzed by a server that is encrypted (information that could identify someone gets scrambled by codes) in a cloud.

However, the fear about privacy and data protection is legitimate, as the analysis of these materials can bring sensitive personal information, such as drug use and illness.

The coordinator of MedConfidential, Phil Booth, according to a report in The Guardian, believes that many people would not use such technology because of the feeling of invasion of privacy, even more so with a camera pointed at the person.

For him, “as soon as you start measuring something that belongs to the body, the privacy line is crossed.”