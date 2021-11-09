Bitcoin hits US$ 68,500 with institutional demand and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new historic high of around US$ 68,600 shortly after 1 am this Tuesday (9), under the effect of high institutional demand for cryptocurrency, which has been adopted by hedge funds and other large investors as an alternative to gold and silver as protection against inflation.

Analysts at banks like JPMorgan note that customers continue to look to Bitcoin as a store of value, and data from analyst firm Glassnode shows that the number of wallets containing BTC has returned to near the record 38.7 million recorded in May.

In addition, the cryptocurrency balance at brokerages continues to decline with 5,000 BTC taken out in just the last week, pointing out that buyers are not interested in selling it at current prices.

Investment firm CEO Anthony Scaramucci said in a Twitter post last night that institutional demand “has finally arrived” and that there is strong demand for purchase orders before the end of 2022. “$70K Bitcoin is on the way.” , he said.

Another sign of the market’s optimism is in the mining activity, which is heading towards new historical highs for hash rate, the indicator that measures the computational power used to protect the Bitcoin blockchain and that rises as the competition among miners for the BTC reward increases.

The upward movement of the digital asset has been going on since October and has already resulted in almost US$ 1 trillion more in market value for all cryptocurrencies. The so-called altcoins (all crypto besides Bitcoin) also show strength and continue to rise with each new step reached by the main digital currency in the world. The total capitalization of cryptos is now at $3.08 trillion.

One of those that pulls the high is the Ethereum (ETH), which is once again renewing its maximum by surpassing US$ 4,800 for the first time this morning. The asset is driven by possible integration with Discord, the ETH burning after mechanism launched in August and the demand for NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions that run on this blockchain and pay ETH on every transaction.

On the other hand, demand causes Ethereum’s network rates to skyrocket, pushing users to alternatives like Solana (SOL) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Cardano (ADA), which gained support for smart contracts in September, returned to advance after weeks of weakness and print gains of more than 11%, trading at US$ 2.27.

Ethereum also helps smaller cryptos like Livepeer ([ativo=LPT]) rise more than 70%. The token is fed into a decentralized streaming system and is mined together with the ETH via a graphics card on a personal computer.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$68,277.57 +3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,822.25 +1.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $650.64 +1.9% Solana (SOL) $247.51 +1.4% Cardano (ADA) $2.26 +11.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Livepeer (LPT) $64.38 +71.8% Loopring (LRC) $2.11 +34.1% Basic Attention Token (BAT) $1.22 +23.8% Helium (HNT) US$50.82 +22.3% Litecoin (LTC) BRL 249.60 +19.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Kadena (KDA) $17.38 -11.9% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00728889 -6.7% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02576520 -6.5% Wonderland (TIME) US$9,160.65 -5.5% Avalanche (AVAX) US$ 89.53 -4.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 67.45 +7.57% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 88 +8.61% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 79.04 +4.76% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 23 +7.82% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 19.48 +6.97%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (9):

Discord Messenger May Launch Ethereum Integration Soon

The Discord instant messaging platform may soon launch an integration with the MetaMask digital wallet and the WalletConnect service, which allows connection to various cryptocurrency wallets.

Discord CEO Jason Citron posted on Twitter a screenshot of what appears to be a test version of the integration that could drive cryptocurrency and NFT transactions to the world’s largest gaming community aggregator.

MetaMask is a portfolio developed by ConsenSys, a company that has a strong influence on Ethereum development. On the other hand, the software is not exclusive to the second largest digital asset in the world, as it can also be compatible with rival platforms such as Binance Smart Chain.

Domain Registration Service on Ethereum Distributes $3 Billion

The domain registration service Ethereum Name Service (ENS) performs a distribution (airdrop) of tokens that already adds up to US$ 3.1 billion in market value after launching this Tuesday (9).

Assets are being sent to people who have registered sites with a “.eth” domain in the past, but are bringing a new wave of users to the solution.

Proof of this is that ENS quickly became one of the Ethereum projects with the highest activity, according to the measurement of the burning of ETH absorbed from each transaction carried out. The project soared to third place in the rankings by this metric, surpassing MetaMask and OpenSea, behind only UniSwap decentralized exchange (DEX) and common ETH transfers.

Attack on Robinhood platform hits millions of users

The Robinhood stock and cryptocurrency trading platform was the target of a hacker attack on Nov. 3, the company said in a Monday (8) statement. Hackers reportedly used social engineering to trick a company employee into accessing internal systems.

Robinhood said the attackers had access to “a limited amount of personal information” from a portion of customers. The attack would have been contained, preventing the leakage of information such as social security numbers, bank accounts or cards.

However, at least 310 people would have had more data stolen, and a small group of 10 people would have been the hardest hit, possibly with more sensitive information intercepted by hackers. The company said it is in “the process of making adequate disclosures to those affected.”

Neon Labs Raises $40 Million to Match Solana with Ethereum

Startup Neon Labs has closed a $40 million investment round led by Jump Capital, with the participation of Three Arrows Capital, Solana Capital, IDEO CoLab Ventures and others, to create a technology that makes Ethereum applications compatible with Solana.

The solution will be delivered via the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and, when implemented, will be able to bring popular platforms like UniSwap, Aave and SushiSwap, which emerged on Ethereum, into the Solana blockchain, sponsored by the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Compatibility could, in theory, make Solana as popular as Binance Smart Chain, which uses apps written in the same language as Ethereum and works with the MetaMask wallet.

According to Neon, the project is undergoing tests in experimental networks, and should be launched on Solana’s main network in November.

