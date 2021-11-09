Black Friday: see how to escape the most common “pranks” on the date

Consumers who are preparing for Black Friday, which this year takes place on November 26, should be careful not to fall into possible “gotchas” when shopping.

Specialists and consumer protection agencies, such as Procon, warn of the most common traps detected on the date in recent years. If the deal sounds “too good to be true”, for example, it’s better to be suspicious.

Check out tips for not falling into traps:

false discounts

At that time, it is common to hear the joke that a “product was half double”. That’s because some stores raise the prices of certain products just before Black Friday and then advertise as if there was a very expressive discount.

In this case, the tip is to monitor different websites and price changes before November 26th.

Long delivery time and high shipping cost

The discount can be considered unmissable, but will the product take several weeks to arrive or is the shipping too expensive? Rethink if the purchase is worth it.

If you’re thinking about using the date to buy Christmas gifts, consider that, depending on the store you’re shopping for, the party favors may not arrive on time.

Price change in cart

Did you research prices, find the best offer, and when you closed the purchase, did the product have another price in the cart?

In this case, you can gather evidence (such as screenshots and advertisements) and demand the discount promoted by the advertiser store.

fake websites

Some websites are specially created to catch inattentive consumers on that date.

Check if the store where you will make the purchase has an active CNPJ in the Internal Revenue Service, do searches on social networks to see if the store is trustworthy, and monitor the company’s reputation on consumer protection and complaints websites. When in doubt, do not share your data on suspicious websites or without clear information.

In addition, the consumer can consult the Procon website, which lists sites that are considered unreliable.

Beware of partners and marketplaces

Large websites may offer marketplace services, advertising offers from smaller partners. Generally, the sale and delivery of this product is done by this partner. Thus, the consumer also has to check the reputation of this seller to see if it is trustworthy.

In case of fraud, the marketplace and the company that made the announcement of that partner may be held liable.

Product different from purchased

Appearances are deceiving, especially in the photo of a product you are going to buy online.

Before closing the purchase, pay attention to the description and specifications of the ad so you don’t have any surprises later.

In any case, when shopping online, the consumer has the right to regret. Upon receiving the order, it is possible to request a return within seven days, with expenses covered by the supplier.

impulse purchases

It is common to arrive on the date and be tempted by possible offers. To avoid buying something on impulse, make a list of what you need or really want to buy.

What to do if I have a problem with your order?

For lawyer Álvaro Soares, the blows and problems in the consumer relationship are proportional to the increase in demand for discounts during Black Friday.

“It is necessary to reinforce that all abusive practices mentioned in the Consumer Defense Code apply to the date. The customer must pay attention to tying, encouraging purchases and impulse purchases”.

Soares says that in case of a problem with the order, the consumer should first try to contact the supplier directly to explain the situation.

“If the case is still not resolved, the consumer can file a complaint with Procon or file a lawsuit with the JEC [Juizado Especial Cível]”.