BMW takes touchscreens from various models

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the auto industry has faced great difficulties around the world. First, factories were forced to stop to contain the coronavirus. Then came the chip crisis, which seems far from over. The shortage of semiconductors affects many brands, and the BMW has just announced changes due to lack of component.

According to information from North American websites, Edmunds and Autoblog, the German brand is removing touchscreen (touch-sensitive) screens from several of its models. The news is surprising, as it is an expected feature in luxury cars.

Thus, the models 3 Series, 4 Series Coupé and Convertible, Grand Coupé (excluding i4), Z4 and X5, X6 and X7 SUVs will provisionally come without a factory multimedia screen. Quite a change.

Disclosure/BMW

”This move is the result of supply chain problems across the industry, which are affecting automotive manufacturing worldwide and causing limitations in the availability of some features or options,” said a spokesperson for the brand to the Edmunds website.

Loss of more resources

Infotainment will continue to function normally. However, it will go back to a few years ago when the controller iDrive, which is part of the central console, commanded the system. By having automatic controls and buttons on the console, the change will not make life difficult for the customer, but, of course, it bothers those who are used to it.

In addition to the loss of the touchscreen, the post of Bimmerfest, a forum dedicated to BMW, announced that these same cars will also lose their BMW Backup Assistant. For those unaware, the functionality is part of the optional package and aims to provide a driving report to the driver, mainly to assist and park the vehicle.