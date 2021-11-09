Bolsonaro agrees to join the PL and Valdemar Costa Neto is already preparing membership – Politics

BRASILIA — The President Jair Bolsonaro he hit the hammer and decided to run for re-election for the PL, in 2022. Membership in the Liberal Party will occur later this month and represents his ninth change of acronym since he entered politics, in 1988. Bolsonaro preferred the PL to the Progressives (PP), with those who had been negotiating, considering that they would have more autonomy there to influence the decisions of the Executive and regional directorates than they would have in any other party.

National president and “owner” of the PL, the former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto confirmed having talked this Monday, 8th, with Bolsonaro, who announced that he had already communicated his decision to the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Walnut. “He told me he spoke to Ciro today. And that Ciro understood. So, let’s go ahead with the subject and see when we will make this affiliation”, Costa Neto told the state. Ciro is the president of Progressistas, but he graduated from the function, and also from the senator’s chair, when he was appointed to the Civil House at the end of July. Even so, he is the one who conducts the most important negotiations of the party.

“Today, the president informed me that he spoke with Ciro and that he spoke with the other parties. Because he has to get along with everyone. And we have to understand each other so that everyone is attended to. That’s what politics is all about”, highlighted Costa Neto, one of the central characters in the 2005 monthly allowance scandal.

Earlier, Bolsonaro himself had told CNN that he was “99% closed” with the PL and that he would meet with the party’s summit next Wednesday, in order to work out the details of his affiliation. “The chance of going wrong is almost zero,” Bolsonaro told CNN.

If there are no unforeseen events, the idea is to hold the Bolsonaro affiliation ceremony on the 22nd, precisely because this is the number of the PL and also the year of the election.

In negotiating to join the PL, Bolsonaro has been concerned with tying up a political agreement whereby the parties closest to his government, such as Progressives and Republicans, also integrate the alliance for the reelection campaign. In the 2018 contest, the then PSL candidate referred to these captions as “old politics”.

Now, however, Ciro Nogueira’s party may have the vice-presidential slate headed by Bolsonaro. But the name must be indicated in agreement with the president.

Since November 2019 Bolsonaro has been without a party. After fighting with the command of the PSL, he tried to found Aliança pelo Brasil, but failed to obtain the necessary signatures to formalize the acronym in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). He then tried to join several other parties, such as Republicans, PRTB and Patriota, but he faced a series of obstacles because he always had the demand to rule the party, including the cashier.

There was a concern from the pocketbookist nucleus with the fact that Progressistas had much more regional alliances with government opponents and also more “caciques”. Main party of the Centrão, Progressistas also houses the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (AL), but party directorates in the Northeast – such as those in Bahia and Pernambuco – intend to support PT candidates for state governments and should close an agreement with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who now leads the polls for voting intentions for Bolsonaro’s succession.

In addition, in São Paulo Progressistas is aligned with the governor João Doria and plans to join the lieutenant governor’s campaign Rodrigo Garcia to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. In PL, the instance of power is centralized in Costa Neto. Thus, the party has less resistance to Bolsonaro’s entry into its ranks.

The Progressives leadership wanted to affiliate the president. The strategy was part of the political expansion project to form the largest group of congressmen in Congress, expanding its membership in the Southeast and the South. some Bolsonaro allies fear the option of giving the job to a politician. The case of the then president’s impeachment Dilma Rousseff, when the Centrão itself – which supported it – guaranteed the entry of Michel Temer – is always remembered. There is a pocket narist current that defends an “outside” name for vice or someone appointed by the president himself. The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, is one of those mentioned. In this case, Tarcisio could join Progressistas, although there is an articulation for him to enter the PL and be a candidate for the government of São Paulo. / LAURIBERTO POMPEU COLLABORATED

Bolsonaro’s parties:

PDC (1989–1993)

PP (1993)

PPR (1993–1995)

PPB (1995–2003)

PTB (2003–2005)

PFL (2005)

PP (2005–2016)

PSC (2016-2018)

PSL (2018-2019)

