Bolsonaro criticizes Rosa Weber’s decision to suspend secret budget

posted on 11/8/2021 2:32 PM



(credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the order of Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to suspend the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called RP-9, a decision granted in an action by three opposition parties. The representative stated that there is excessive interference by the Judiciary in the Executive.

“Is [decisão] after another. The same Rosa Weber. I decided to zero the import tax on weapons, she thought it was unfair and vetoed it. There is an excess of interference by the Judiciary in the Executive. Even when I wanted to appoint someone to the PF’s general directorate, there was interference. The Supreme acts too much on these issues,” said Bolsonaro.

“We regret this, it is not, in my opinion, the role of the Supreme. The Powers must be respected, but the decisions of a few hinder the Nation’s progress. You want to be president of the Republic, you can run for office”, said the president.

Last Friday (5/11), Weber decided to suspend “entirely and immediately” the execution of the so-called “rapporteur amendments” in the 2021 budget. These resources make up the “parallel budget”, which has been used by the Bolsonaro government to turbocharge the parliamentary amendments of allies in Congress. As there is no transparency about spending, the action is known as a “secret budget”.

In the decision, Minister Rosa Weber said it was perplexing that a significant portion of the Budget is being offered to a group of congressmen “through arbitrary distribution established among political coalitions, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests.”

Bolsonaro stated that Rosa Weber’s arguments are not fair because there is no bargaining. “How can I bargain if who owns the pen is the rapporteur, is the parliamentarian? And it’s not secret because it’s in Official Diary of the Union“, pointed out.