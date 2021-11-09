Bolsonaro Defends Secret Budget, Says Rosa Weber’s Arguments ‘Aren’t Fair’ – Politics

BRASILIA – The President Jair Bolsonaro criticized on Monday, 8, the decision of the minister Pink Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), of suspend all payments made through the secret budget, scheme revealed by state. According to the president, it is not possible to speak of “bargaining” if the person who decides how and where public money should be sent is the general rapporteur of the Budget, that is, a parliamentarian.

The decision imposed a severe setback to the president, who has distributed billions of reais to a group of deputies and senators to approve projects of their interest in Congress. In practice, the minister of the highest court in the country recognizes that the Planalto Palace gave money to congressmen in exchange for votes.

“The arguments used by the rapporteur of the Supreme are not fair. Say we are bargaining. How can I bargain if who owns the pen is the rapporteur, the parliamentarian?”, Bolsonaro said in an interview to Jovem Pan Curitiba radio. “The parliamentarian is the one who knows where he needs resources. I will not discuss legality because it is legal”, he added, regarding the distribution of billions of reais from the Budget without transparency and already questioned by control bodies, such as the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

On Friday, 5th, Rosa Weber ordered the “immediately” suspension of the execution of the amendments made by the General Rapporteur, a secret budget mechanism, until the other ministers of the Court judge whether the format is legal or not. The analysis is scheduled to be done in the virtual plenary, starting at 12:00 am this Tuesday.

In the 49-page decision, Rosa Weber said she was “perplexed” by the scheme for distributing public resources. “The discovery that a significant portion of the Union Budget is being offered to a group of parliamentarians, through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions, is perplexing, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests, without observing objective criteria for implementation of the public policies that the expenses should serve”, said the minister.

Rosa also pointed out that the resources were distributed “without any justification based on technical or legal criteria, carried out through informal and obscure ways, without the data of these operations even being registered for the purpose of control by the competent authorities or the injured population”.

The practice of exchanging amendments for votes in Congress also occurred in other governments. But Bolsonaro innovated by using the rapporteur’s amendments (RP-9) – previously only provided for corrections in the budget piece – as a way of distributing resources outside of voter inspection and public money control bodies.

For the president, who in recent months has adopted a more moderate tone when referring to ministers of the Court, there was an “excess of interference” by the Judiciary. “The Supreme acts too much on these issues. We regret this, it is not, in my opinion, the role of the Supreme. The powers must be respected”, declared the president. “Whoever wants to be president of the Republic, whoever wants to decide, should run for it”.

Rosa Weber’s decision responded to questions from four parties, PSOL, Novo, Cidadania and PSB, which asked for the suspension of the rapporteur’s amendment payments after the state reveal the scheme. Two of them, Cidadania and PSB, which have members of parliament benefiting from the secret budget, even backed down, but the action continued anyway.

The injunction was given on the same day as the state revealed the continuity of the practice by Planalto, with the distribution of R$ 1.2 billion to deputies on the eve of the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria. To the newspaper, deputy Celso Maldaner (MDB-SC) admitted that the offer made to lawmakers was R$ 15 million per vote.