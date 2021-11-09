Bolsonaro defines his affiliation with PL; leaders of the acronym were warned

Membership act must take place on Wednesday, the 17th; sewn agreement provides that Ciro Nogueira’s PP will appoint the vice-president on the presidential ticket for the 2022 elections

ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 10/07/2021 President Jair Bolsonaro has been without a party since leaving the PSL in November 2019



The president Jair Bolsonaro hit the gavel and defined that he will join the Liberal Party (PL), in Valdemar Costa Neto. The information has been confirmed to Young pan by three members of the legend. The decision was communicated to state officials on the afternoon of Monday, 8. Members of the acronym are still awaiting a public manifestation by the head of the federal Executive, but the act of affiliation should take place on Wednesday, 17, in Brasília. The country’s president has been without a party since November 2019, when he left the PSL, the party for which he was elected in the 2018 election. Bolsonaro’s affiliation was also disputed by the Progressives (PP), party led by the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Walnut. “Nowadays it’s more for the PP and PL. I get along very well with both parties. I talk to the leaders of those parties that I’m interested in, if I run for election, about having a seat in Congress. I’m interested in nominating half of the candidates for the Senate, people perfectly aligned with us”, said the country’s president in an exclusive interview to Young pan, two weeks ago.

Allies had been advising the President of the Republic to join the PL for three reasons. First, because the command of the association is concentrated in the hands of Valdemar Costa Neto – in the PP, on the other hand, there are other chiefs, such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the leader of the government at the House, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). Furthermore, there are fewer edges to be trimmed in the political composition. In Progressistas, for example, there was strong resistance to the country’s president, especially in Bahia and Pernambuco. Finally, in the presidential environment, the understanding prevailed that the alliance with the Pepistas is already consolidated. With the marriage to the liberals, they say, the eventual second term of the head of the federal executive would have the support of two of the largest benches in the Chamber. The tops of the two parties are now working to advance an agreement for next year’s presidential elections. In this scenario, according to reports made to the report, Progressistas would nominate the vice-president for Bolsonaro’s ticket.

Talks with the PL intensified after Monday, 25, when Valdemar Costa Neto released a video inviting Bolsonaro, “his children and faithful followers of the Brazilian cause under his leadership”. Before, however, on the 20th, the party summit had already met for a dinner at the house of senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), which was attended by the minister of the Government Secretariat, Flávia Arruda, deputy elected by the party in the DF , senators Jorginho Mello (SC) and Carlos Portinho (RJ), the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (AM), and federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), member of the riot police in the Legislative . At the meeting, Costa Neto highlighted his interest in creating the necessary conditions for the party to shelter Bolsonaro and allied parliamentarians who are in other associations, such as the PSL, where about 20 federal deputies await the choice of the president of the Republic to that define their political future. The PL also sees in Bolsonaro’s membership an opportunity to expand its caucus in the Chamber. With 43 deputies, the legend is the third largest in the House. For 2022, party leaders are counting on the arrival of approximately 20 Pocket Members who are leaving the PSL, an acronym that will merge with the DEM for the creation of União Brasil. In total, it is estimated that the Liberal Party should reach 70 parliamentarians.