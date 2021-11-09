Bolsonaro issues decree regulating Brazil Aid | Policy

On Monday (8), President Jair Bolsonaro published the decree that regulates Auxílio Brasil — a social program announced by the government to succeed Bolsa Família. The act was published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

The provisional measure that created Auxílio Brasil was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union” on August 10th. The MP has the force of law, but needs to be approved by deputies and senators within 120 days to be definitively effective.

The decree published on Monday regulates the measure. Among the established rules is the definition of the amounts that will be paid to the beneficiaries.

There are nine different types of benefits within Auxílio Brasil.

Three benefits form the “core core”:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children up to 3 years old. O benefit will be BRL 130 , per child in this age group. The limit will be five benefits per family.

for families with children up to 3 years old. O , per child in this age group. The limit will be five benefits per family. Family Membership Benefit: for families that have pregnant women, or people aged 3 to 17 years old, or people aged 18 to 21 enrolled in basic education. The benefit amount will be BRL 65.00, per person under the aforementioned conditions. The limit will be five benefits per family.

for families that have pregnant women, or people aged 3 to 17 years old, or people aged 18 to 21 enrolled in basic education. The benefit amount will be per person under the aforementioned conditions. The limit will be five benefits per family. Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit is granted if, even after calculating the other “basic core” benefits, the family’s monthly per capita income is still below the extreme poverty line.

According to the decree, the Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit will be calculated based on the value of the extreme poverty line (BRL 100 per person), family income and the number of family members. The minimum amount is R$25 per member.

In addition to these benefits, the decree also establishes the “Transition Compensating Benefit”. this benefit is intended for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and will lose part of the amount received when switching to Auxílio Brasil.

The benefit will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until the amount received by the family is greater than that of Bolsa Família or until the family no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

In addition to the so-called “basic core”, the Auxílio Brasil program will have six other benefits:

School Sport Aid: for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. According to the decree, the aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments of R$100 and a single installment of R$1 thousand to the student’s family.

for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. According to the decree, the aid will be paid in Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship : for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the value will be made in 12 monthly installments of R$100 and a single installment of R$1 thousand to the student’s family.

: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the value will be made in Child Citizen Assistance : will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months who is not able to obtain a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child completes 48 months of life, and the limit per household will still be regulated. According to the decree, the benefit amount will be BRL 200 for families that have children enrolled on a part-time basis; and BRL 300 for families that have children enrolled full-time.

: will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months who is not able to obtain a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child completes 48 months of life, and the limit per household will still be regulated. According to the decree, the benefit amount will be for families that have children enrolled on a part-time basis; and for families that have children enrolled full-time. Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: it will be granted to the beneficiary families of the Brazil Aid Program that have family farmers in their composition. According to the decree , the benefit will be paid in monthly installments of R$200. It is not allowed to pay more than one aid per person and per family.

it will be granted to the beneficiary families of the Brazil Aid Program that have family farmers in their composition. According to the decree It is not allowed to pay more than one aid per person and per family. Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit of BRL 200 per month . Receipt is limited to one support per family or per person.

how the government wants to pay

The Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the Precatório, approved this week in the first round by the Chamber of Deputies, is the government’s main bet to make the Auxílio Brasil social program viable.

The proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling. The second round voting is scheduled for this Tuesday (9).

According to information from the Ministry of Economy, if approved by Congress, the PEC will open a space in the 2022 Budget of R$ 91.6 billion for new expenses.