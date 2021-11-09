Bolsonaro issues decree that regulates Auxílio Brasil

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that regulates the Brazil Aid, the government’s new social program that will replace Bolsa Família, reported this Monday to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

The creation of the program is already foreseen in a provisional measure that is awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, but its regulation was necessary.

According to the General Secretariat, the new program will simplify the benefit basket and is focused on the “emancipation” of beneficiary families.

“It is worth explaining that a fundamental concept of the program is the creation of instruments for families to emancipate themselves”, says a note from the folder.

“As part of the emancipatory measures, beneficiaries who have increased per capita income and this new income exceeds the limit for inclusion in Auxílio Brasil, will be kept on the payroll for another 24 months.”

Also according to the note, Brazil Aid will include three basic income transfer benefits: the Early Childhood Benefit; Family Membership Benefit, which instead of contemplating young people up to 17 years of age, will help those aged 18 to 21 as well; and the Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit.

In addition to the vote on the MP for Auxílio Brasil, the government awaits the vote on the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, whose second round should take place on Tuesday, for the opening of fiscal space that will enable the feasibility of Auxílio Brasil, among other points.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

