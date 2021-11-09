Botafogo can guarantee access this Thursday: know what is needed

O Botafogo may conquer the main objective of the season this Thursday, in front of Ponte Preta at 19:00 at Moisés Lucarelli, for the 35th round of Série B do Brasileirão. Alvinegro, in case of victory and a combination of results involving teams fighting for the G4, may leave Campinas already confirmed in Serie A next year.

+ With forwarded access, Botafogo plans to ‘rotate’ the squad and make Rafael more adaptable to national football



There are three teams involved in the situation that interest Botafogo in this context: Goiás, CSA and CRB – ​​currently 4th, 5th and 6th placed, respectively. In addition to a positive result away from Rio de Janeiro, Alvinegro also needs a combination involving the trio.

Enderson Moreira’s team, however, already enters the field knowing if a victory stamps access or not. CSA plays this Monday against Avaí and Goiás and CRB on Wednesday against, respectively, Coritiba and Londrina.

The calculation, basically, is: the maximum that the three clubs can reach in the round for Botafogo to reach access is 56 points. Alvinegro, if they win, would reach 65. With nine points up for grabs, none of them would be able to overtake Glorioso, who have a large advantage in the number of victories, the main tie-breaker in the competition.

The only way for these teams not to reach the mentioned number is by tying or losing their respective matches – that is, Goiás, CRB and CSA cannot win so that the access scenario is designed for Botafogo on Thursday.

FOR BOTAFOGO TO UP…

Botafogo: need to beat Ponte Preta

​Goiás: can’t beat Coritiba

​CSA: can’t beat Avaí

​CRB: can’t beat Londrina