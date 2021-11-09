Botafogo shows interest in Marco Antônio’s permanence, but the purchase price is above reality

With several players on loan, the Botafogo seeks the permanence of those who have been standing out in the season. This is the case of Marco Antônio, one of the standouts in the 4-0 victory over Vasco last Sunday, for the Series B of Brasileirão. Alvinegro has already expressed interest in having the midfielder for next year.

The mission, however, doesn’t seem to be easy. Almost impossible, perhaps, due to Botafogo’s financial situation: on loan from Bahia until December, Marco Antônio has a fixed value purchase option with Botafogo until the end of this contract.

The value is way above the Glorious’s reality. Internally, the club knows that it will not be able to raise the money to complete the purchase of the 70 shirt. Even so, it does not throw in the towel and looks for other alternatives.

Eduardo Freeland, football director at Botafogo, spoke with Lucas Andrino, one of Marco Antônio’s managers, this Monday. The manager expressed interest in the player’s permanence, explained the financial situation and the fact that he will hardly be able to buy him, but that he wants an agreement with Bahia.

That’s where the crux of the matter comes in: Marco Antônio is one of the highlights of Alvinegro in Serie B and Bahia, so far, has not given any signs of intending to renew the loan link with Botafogo for another season. The path looks well drawn: either take the buy option or watch the player walk away.

It can positively weigh Marco Antônio’s desire. The 70 shirt identified himself with the club and has already told people close to him that he would like to stay at Glorioso. It is noteworthy, however, that the athlete has not participated in any type of conversation with either party so far – his focus is on the field and, first, to ensure access to Serie A.

Anyway, Botafogo is already preparing for a situation that should involve drama and difficulties to try to stay with Marco Antônio for 2022. Until December, at least, the priority in the purchase option belongs to Alvinegro, but the value is above reality .