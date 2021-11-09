Bradespar (BRAP3;BRAP4) will pay a total dividend of R$2.3 billion, at R$5.49 per ON share and R$6.04 per PN share

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SÃO PAULO – Bradespar’s Board of Directors (BRAP4) approved the payment of dividends, under the terms proposed by the Executive Board, in the amount of R$2.3 billion, of which R$5.494409924 per common share and R$6.043850916 per preferred stock.

The amount was calculated based on the balance sheet drawn up on June 30, 2021, and refers to the anticipation of the allocation of the result for the year 2021.

Proceeds will benefit the shareholders placed on the paper on December 16 (“date com”), with the shares being traded “ex-dividends” as of December 17, 2021.

Payment will be made on December 29, as follows, highlights the company.

The holding also emphasizes that, in the case of non-resident investors holding shares of Bradespar, in relation to which the Withholding Income Tax (“IRRF”) will be withheld on any capital gain determined in the capital reduction of Bradespar, approved by its shareholders on October 15, 2021, the company stated that it will offset any amount of IRRF owed by the non-resident investor with the amount of dividends to which the respective investor is entitled.

