Bradespar (BRAP4) will pay R$2.3 billion in dividends

THE bradespar (BRAP4) announced this Monday (8), in a statement, that it will pay dividends in the total amount of BRL 2.3 billion, with a unit value of BRL 5.4 per common share and BRL 6. 04 per preferred share. The approval of dividends follows the proposal made on October 29th.

They will be entitled to receive the Bradespar dividends investors owning shares of the company until the close of trading on December 16th. From the following day, the 17th, the company’s shares will be traded as “ex-dividends”. Payment is scheduled to take place on the 29th of the same month, with no withholding income tax.

The total amount to be distributed by the company was determined based on the balance of Bradespar surveyed on June 30 of this year, and refers to the anticipation of the allocation of the result of fiscal year 2021. In addition, the amount will be computed in the calculation of mandatory dividends for the fiscal year.

“In the case of non-resident investors holding shares of Bradespar, in relation to which the Withholding Income Tax (“IRRF”) will be withheld on any capital gain determined in the reduction of Bradespar’s share capital, approved by its shareholders on October 15, the Company will offset any amount of IRRF owed by the non-resident investor with the amount of dividends to which the respective investor is entitled”, says Bradespar in a statement.

THE Bradespar share closed today’s trading session at a high of 3.83%, worth R$ 46.62, before confirmation of the distribution of dividends. In the year, the paper accumulates a drop of 20.82%, compared to closing at R$ 56.41 at the end of December 2020.

Bradespar will reduce capital by R$5.26 billion by delivering Vale shares (VALE3)

Bradespar announced a capital reduction of R$ 5.26 billion, carried out through the delivery of shares of Valley (VALLEY3) to its shareholders.

The management understood that the share capital from Bradespar current has become “excessive for the development of the business” of the company, in addition to hindering the fulfillment of social objectives.

“The company’s corporate purpose is to participate as a partner or shareholder in other companies and, therefore, it has no direct operational activity” says the Bradespar.