Brazil has 118 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 118 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, 609,602 people have died from the disease in the country. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is a part, together with the state health departments.

Today, the moving average of deaths was 235. This is the sixth day in a row that the average is below 250.

When it comes to the average of deaths, the daily death data of the last seven days are taken into account. This number is considered the most suitable for measuring the progress of the pandemic, since it eliminates fluctuations that can occur on weekends and holidays.

Acre, Amapá, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and São Paulo did not register any deaths due to covid-19. This was the first time that São Paulo had no deaths.

However, on Mondays the data from the health departments are usually lower due to a damming of information that takes place on the weekend, when the health units are not working with all their employees.

Today there were also 6,152 new cases of coronaviruses in the country — on average, there were 10,222 positive tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,883,980 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 126 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 609,573 deaths across the country.

According to the numbers reported by the ministry, there were 5,638 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,886,077 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,082,343 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 194,161 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.