Brazil has a large area at risk of a storm this Tuesday

Cloud cover over Brazil

Large areas of instability are active over Brazil and leave a lot of rain cloudiness in almost all of the Southeast, Midwest, North and Northeast of Brazil. These areas of instability come together with a cold front that advances along the coast of the Southeast Region and are organized as a ZCAS – Convergence Zone of the South Atlantic.

With the predominance of dry air, less clouds form over the south of the country and in the eastern portion of the northeast

Weather forecast for 11/09/2021 – Tuesday

The weather is unstable in almost all Brazilian states this Tuesday, November 9th, with the risk of heavy and voluminous rain in several states…

The large areas of instability in the ZCAS spread a lot of cloudiness and cause rain at any time of day in almost all areas of the Southeast, Midwest and North of Brazil. There is a chance of periods with sun or just haze. Several states may experience heavy rain.

Cloudy skies and rain predominate on the coast of PR, SP and south-central RJ.

Sunny day and no rain forecast in RS, in the south, center and west of SC, in the center, south and west of PR, in the interior of SE, AL, in the agreste region of PE and PB and in the interior of RN..

Sun, heat and quick rain in CE, in the backlands of PB and PE and on the coast of RN north of BA

Sun and transient rain showers in the north of PR, in the center-west of SP and in the extreme south of MS.

Weather Alerts for 11/09/2021 -Tuesday

Storm alert this Tuesday in a large area of ​​Brazil, which comprises the states of RO, TO, MT, GO, DF, the center, south, west/northwest of MG, Oeste and Vale do São Francisco, BA, south-central PI and MA, in center and east of AM, in almost all of the PA (except in the north of this state), in the extreme north of SP.

Watch out for moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and sometimes strong winds in AC, in the south, west and north of AM, in the center-south of RR, in the northern range of PA, in the north and east of MA and PI, in the center of BA, east of MG, in the interior of RJ , in the north of SP and north-central MS.