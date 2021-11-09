Brazil lagged behind in drug policy – 11/8/2021 – Hélio Schwartsman

In drug policy, Brazil lags behind Uganda, Afghanistan and Indonesia, a country that shoots drug dealers. In fact, we are in last place among the 30 nations evaluated in the ranking that an international consortium, which includes the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Open Society, started to publish. The top positions are occupied by Norway, New Zealand and Portugal.

The ranking, the Global Drug Policy Index, was based on four criteria: absence of extreme penalties, proportionality of the justice system, emphasis on health and harm reduction, and access to controlled drugs. Brazil did particularly poorly in the third category, as drugs are seen here more as a police case than a health one.

Interestingly, in 2006, Brazil even reformed the legislation, with the aim of modernizing it. But the new law was very poorly conceived. It did not take the user out of the criminal justice system and, more seriously, did not create objective criteria to distinguish the consumer from the trafficker, leaving the task to police officers, prosecutors and judges. The result is that rich young people caught with illicit substances only take a soap from the police chief, which is the foreseen sanction, but the poor, almost always black, tend to be classified as drug dealers and put in jails, where they swell the ranks of criminal organizations.

We also made little progress in health policies. Even governments with more progressive conceptions in theory preferred not to promote major changes, in order not to avex their allies of the center and the evangelical bloc, who defend things like involuntary hospitalization, therapeutic communities and reject all kinds of harm reduction.

Brazil was left behind on the drug issue. It’s not unheard of. For similar reasons we also have an abortion legislation that manages to be more backward than that of Saudi Arabia, a pro-natalist theocracy.