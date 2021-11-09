Brazil maintains significant drop in the moving average of deaths by Covid for a week, with 235 victims per day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (8) 118 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 609,602 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 235 –below the 250 mark for the 6th day (and below 300 for the 8th day). Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -31% and points fall for the eighth day in a row. For a week, the country has maintained a significant downward trend in this comparison , with at least 30% decrease every day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (2): 261

Wednesday (3): 225

Thursday (4): 227

Friday (5): 230

Saturday (6): 237

Sunday (7): 232

Monday (8): 235

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

eight states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and São Paulo. Disregarding the days when there was a problem with the system, this is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that SP has not registered deaths in one day. In Acre there was also no record of cases on the day.

Animation shows cities without deaths by Covid throughout the pandemic

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,883,980 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 6,152 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 10,222 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -15% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses, after 6 days in a row showing a fall.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 609,602

609,602 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 118

118 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 235 (14-day variation: -31%)

235 (14-day variation: -31%) Total confirmed cases: 21,883,980

21,883,980 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 6,152

6,152 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 10,222 (variation in 14 days: -17%)

On the rise (4 states): RN, PB, SP, RO

RN, PB, SP, RO In stability (8 states): RS, PI, ES, PE, MG, SC, AM, MT

RS, PI, ES, PE, MG, SC, AM, MT Falling (14 states and the DF): AC, BA, PA, AL, MA, GO, MS, RR, SE, TO, DF, RJ, PR, CE, AP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 120 million Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. The data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 120,558,047 people received the doses, a number that represents 56.52% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 156,060,719 people, representing 73.16% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 10,432,072 people (4.89% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 287,050,838 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 States with falling deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: 0%

MG: -1%

RJ: -67%

SP: +23%

DF: -66%

GO: -23%

MS: -27%

MT: -13%

AC: -100%

AM: -13%

AP: -100%

PA: -18%

RO: +17%

RR: -40%

TO: -64%

AL: -18%

BA: -16%

EC: -91%

MA: -20%

PB: +25%

PE: 0%

PI: 0%

RN: +38%

SE: -50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month