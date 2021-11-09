Brazil registers 118 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Health

Brazil registered 118 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Monday, 8. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 235, for the sixth day in a row, below 250. Eight states did not register deaths in 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe and São Paulo.

This Monday, the number of new infections reported was 6,152. In total, the Brazil has 609,602 deaths and 21,883,980 cases of the disease, the second nation with the most death records, behind only the United States. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8:00 pm. According to government figures, 21,082,343 people are recovered.

O State of São Paulo did not record coronavirus deaths this Monday and none other surpassed the barrier of 50 deaths in the day. Paraná was the one with the most deaths, with 22 occurrences, followed by Espírito Santo (16) and Rio de Janeiro (15). On the opposite side, Acre, Amapá, Goiás, Minas Gerais Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths, as well as São Paulo.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Monday, the Ministry of Health reported that 5,638 new cases and 126 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,886,077 infected people and 609,573 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.