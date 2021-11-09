Bride goes viral when revealing list of bizarre requests that made bridesmaids give up marriage; check out

Weddings are usually very special dates for the couple… But there are people who give that exaggerated in the preparations for the “big day”. Recently, on a Reddit forum, a bride revealed how her bridesmaids gave up on being with her at the ceremony after a rather surprising list of demands. The story was talked about and went viral.

According to the Daily Mirror, the woman from the United States, whose identity was not revealed, shared her report on the forum in English “Am I the c*z?”. She said that she will get married in July 2022, in one of those ceremonies in which the party is held in another city. However, two godmothers have already dropped out after quite unusual requests – which would still make them spend a lot of money. Who was in charge of passing on the recommendations was the sister of the bride, the ‘demoiselle’.

“My requests seemed reasonable at first, but then my godmothers started backing away one after the other. One of my requests was that since this is a travel wedding, they would have to pay for their own rooms at the same resort that my husband, I, and our families will be staying. They are also obligated to buy their own dresses and find their own hairdressers and makeup artists.”, she wrote.

The bride even dared to suggest that anyone who wanted to lose weight would be very welcome. “My godmother of honor also told them that she is planning a bachelorette party, that it will be a weekend trip and that they must all cover their own costs. I also suggested that if any of them wanted to go on a diet I would appreciate it, but they are not forced, of course. I’m not strict in this request, it’s just a suggestion”, he stated. Imagine if it was a requirement?

Cheaper alternatives? none of that

As soon as they received the invitations, the godmothers realized that they would have to shell out a good deal of money. “They said that the dresses I showed them were also very expensive. I said I offered two options for that reason, so they can choose whichever one they can afford (both dresses are the same color, just different cuts). They said both choices are still too expensive, and there’s no way they can afford a wedding with a trip as much as a bachelorette trip.”, continued the bride.

Some godmothers even suggested more affordable options… But who said that the woman gave up her luxury? “They asked me if they could choose a cheaper hotel or an Airbnb to stay in because they can’t afford the one I chose. I said it’s really not a good idea because I want all my guests in the same place as me all the time. They said they are going to step down”, she added.

Afterwards, the bride held a meeting with the remaining bridesmaids to tell her what was going on, until one of her friends told her the real thing. “One of them told me that my requests were not possible for all of them, so I shouldn’t take it personally. I said those were normal requests that any bride would make for her wedding, why can’t I do it? She said that I need to grow up and realize that not everyone can afford it and that it’s not my role to fight about it. She said that unless I pull myself together, she will drop everything too because I don’t seem to be understanding and I will be a nightmare to work with”, reported the American.

Still, the bride was comforted by all the other bridesmaids, and she doesn’t seem to have understood where she went wrong. “The rest of the godmothers comforted me and said that those who left the post are not helpful friends, my sister also told me to ignore them and move on. But I’m really hurt, my marriage started with a drama because of my requests. Am I a*s * *asked the woman.

Before being deleted by the platform, the post had more than 3,000 comments, with people incredulous that they were reading it. “A part of me wonders if this wasn’t written by one of the bridesmaids throwing a stab at the bride, because there’s no way anyone could write all of this and still think they’re not spoiled as hell”, wrote an internet user.

While the thousands of profiles considered her to be the rude person in the situation, many highlighted how absurd the requests were. “No, these are NOT ‘every bride’ requests. You should want to work with them, cover costs for them when possible, that sort of thing”, opined another. “You’re c*zone… If you want an entourage wherever you are, then you need to pay for it. Ah, what am I listening to, can’t you afford it? Well, now you know how godmothers feel”, commented a third.

The weight loss suggestion also sucked, of course! “Suggest a diet? Absolutely not, in any context”, stated an account. “They can’t pay for it. How can you take this personally? Are you independently wealthy or something? How can you not understand that they just don’t have the money for all of this? Do you want them to go bankrupt or something like that? It would be really mean of you to want that. And your diet suggestion is disgusting”, set off another user.

To top it off, all that’s left is to charge a fee for whoever picks up the bouquet and asks each one to pay for the party’s meals, right? In the end, did the story really happen and did this marriage really get off the ground? If it’s not fanfic and it continues like this, it’s all up to the wedding to go to hell. Look at the snake… It’s a lie! Look at the bill… It’s true!