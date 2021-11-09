Bruno Spindel gets annoyed with arbitration in Flamengo’s game, charges Gaciba and says: ‘This is criminal’

The game between Chapecoense and Flamengo, valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão, is not over yet, but the refereeing role has already generated criticism by the director of football at Rubro-Negro, Bruno Spindel. That’s because the refereeing trio made two mistakes on the field that hurt Fla. In a video released by “Canal Flazoeiro”, the director classified the action as “criminal” and charged Leonardo Gaciba, president of the CBF Arbitration Commission.

– It is a crime that arbitration is doing with Flamengo. I cannot understand the position of the CBF. This thing that happened in Arena Condá is criminal. A penalty (not given) and (not) expulsion of the goalkeeper in Gabi’s move and Gabi was not offside. The flag and the referee were wrong not to let the move go on. This is criminal, criminal. Gaciba, I want to see you talk about these bids – said the manager.

The two bids in question were still in the initial stage. In the first, goalkeeper Keiller tried a cut over Gabigol, but ended up hitting the attacker with his hands. The referee let the move go.

On the second, Gabi received a great launch, dribbled the goalkeeper and was ready to score the 100th goal with Flamengo’s shirt. The attacker left the defense field, but even so, the arbitration signaled the impediment.