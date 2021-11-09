Bucks Become First NBA Champion in Five Years to Visit White House | nba

The Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA champion in the 2020/21 season, became the first team to visit the White House since 2016. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company were welcomed by President Joe Biden and his advisors. Some

1 of 1 The brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the White House — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Milwaukee Bucks The brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the White House — Photo: Reproduction Twitter Milwaukee Bucks

– I think it’s a great opportunity, not just for the Bucks but for all of us in general. I’m grateful to the Bucks for giving me the opportunity to come here with the team and celebrate something so important that we achieved last season,” point guard George Hill said.

Twice the league’s MVP, Giannis toyed with the fact that he left a small Greek town and arrived at the epicenter of world politics.

– From Sepolia to the Oval Office, meeting the President of the United States. I am grateful for this opportunity, and it is a great example that with a lot of work it is possible to achieve many things in life – said the Greek.

His brother, Thanasis, was also at the White House and showed off his champion ring.

The last NBA champion team to visit the White House, which has become a tradition, had been the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The Golden State Warriors, champions in 2017 and 2018, refused to do so because their players were contrary to Donaldo Trump’s management. The Toronto Raptors, in 2019, also chose not to do the courtesy.