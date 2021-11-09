BYD electric VLPs arrive in São José dos Campos

Photo: Cláudio Vieira, City Hall of São José dos Campos

Fleet of 12 articulated 100% electric BYD buses were delivered this Sunday (7th); The first 22-meter electric articulated units manufactured in Brazil are less polluting, more economical, silent and have high technology on board

The 12 articulated buses powered by 100% battery that will operate on the new public transport system of São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, arrived in the city of Vale do Paraíba this Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The buses, manufactured by BYD (Build Your Dreams), one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world, left in caravans from Campinas, where BYD has a factory, to São José dos Campos.

BYD won the tender for the production of electric vehicles that will make up the city’s new public transport fleet. The bodies were manufactured by Marcopolo.

The battery-powered articulated fleet will circulate through the VLP (Light Vehicle on Tires) system in the Linha Verde corridor in São José. The operation is scheduled to start this December.

These are the first 100% electric buses with 22 meters in length manufactured in Brazil. They were produced at BYD’s plant in Campinas, and have the capacity to transport 170 passengers per trip.

Non-polluting, the vehicles are silent, economical, have performance and lower maintenance costs.

According to a statement from the manufacturer, an electric bus reduces emissions by more than 184 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the equivalent of planting 1,311 trees per year. A typical diesel bus consumes 90 liters of diesel in one day of operation.

The Institutional Director and Head of BYD Brasil’s bus division, Marcello Von Schneider, celebrated the company’s achievement. “We are delivering the best and most modern to São José dos Campos. It will be the city with the most articulated electric buses in Latin America“, he said.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

BYD’s 12 electric articulated buses do not have a rearview mirror and are equipped with cameras and sensors, bringing high technology on board.

The pantographic doors, with strict safety standards, have a system that prevents them from closing when any nearby movement is identified.

Equipped with a biosafety system, through BioSafe technology, the interior of the vehicles is protected against the spread of viruses and bacteria. The finishes have antimicrobial additives on the touch surfaces (armchairs, upholstery, balusters and handgrips).

The air conditioner has complete air renewal every 3 minutes, with a UV-C air disinfection system.

All 12 buses delivered are fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps, facilitating and ensuring safer and more efficient departures and arrivals. There is indoor space for wheelchairs.

Von Schneider explains that the model is suitable for BRTs already operating in cities. “It has been fully adapted to meet the needs of express corridors that have a boarding platform. In this way, the chassis D11A, BYD is able to meet both new express corridor projects and existing BRTs. The bus adapts to existing terminals, stations and roads”, says Marcello.

The buses have two 15.6 monitors mounted on the ceiling, an indoor radio and speakers for entertainment and geolocation, a monitoring system with four indoor cameras and WI-FI preparation.

The seats are upholstered, with a headrest and USB port.

BYD also informs that each vehicle is equipped with 6 high definition cameras, two of them with infrared, replacing the external and internal mirrors. The cameras allow drivers to see blind spots and maneuver easily, increasing traffic safety. facilitating maneuvers and increasing traffic safety.

Electric articulated buses were developed by BYD engineering in Brazil and are fully adapted for the domestic market. The BYD 11B low-floor model has 22 meters in length, lithium iron phosphate batteries (LifePO4), manufactured at the Manaus plant, with autonomy to run up to 250 kilometers on a full charge. Average recharge time of up to 3 hours (from 0% to 100%). Each vehicle has a capacity for 170 passengers per trip, in addition to spaces for wheelchair users, which will make São José dos Campos the city with the largest electric articulated fleet in the country (in transport capacity).

By way of comparison, the public transport system in the city of São Paulo has 18 BYD 100% electric buses (BYD D9W model), in the padron model, with 13 meters and capacity to transport 80 passengers per trip. Campinas has 14 electric buses, also in the Standard model.

In Brazil, there are already more than 60 battery-powered electric buses in regular operation, according to BYD.

ADVANTAGES OF ELECTRIC BUSES

With the increase in fuel, BYD’s battery-powered electric buses become even more advantageous for public transport operators, who charge buses during the night, when demand and energy prices are low. The operator also has the possibility of generating its own energy to power buses and electric vehicles (either through photovoltaic or wind energy), totally free from dependence on electricity. The monthly cost to supply an electric bus with energy can be up to 6 times less than a diesel bus.

Another strong point of BYD, which contributes to meeting the increase in demand for electric vehicles, is the manufacture of the battery itself. The production of iron-lithium-iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4), used in the 12 articulated buses, is entirely carried out at BYD’s plant in Manaus. The factory has the capacity to make up to a thousand batteries per year.

“Electric buses, with clean technology, are increasingly necessary for a sustainable city, with good quality of life and preservation of the environment. BYD has full expertise in this segment. São José dos Campos becomes the first city in Brazil to create a 100% non-polluting road, as it understood the importance of adopting electric buses as an ally in the fight against polluting gas emissions on a large scale. The city invests in improving the mobility, air quality and health of its residents”, says Marcello Von Schneider.

Environmental Advantages of Electric Vehicles

100% electric articulated buses are great allies in reducing local pollutants and greenhouse gases, in addition to low noise emissions.

Each 13-meter standard electric bus in circulation represents an average of 750 trees being planted per year, while an articulated bus is equivalent to 1,311 trees per year.

The BYD D9W uses a lithium iron battery. In vehicle application, it can be used for 15 years and has no heavy metals in its composition.

The average cost to supply electric batteries can be as much as 64% less than the cost of diesel fuel

To fuel a diesel bus, the cost can reach six times more than an electric bus.

The useful life of electric buses reaches 15 years, while diesel buses reach 10 years, with an average of 5 years.

Electric motors have an efficiency of about 90% against 30% of combustion engines

