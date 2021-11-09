Cable is found wrapped around the propeller of the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça

The Civil Police of Caratinga finalized this Monday, 8th, the collection of the wreckage of the plane that caused the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people. During the work, it was found that a cable was wrapped around one of the aircraft’s propellers. According to the regional delegate from Caratinga, Ivan Lopes Sales, it is still not possible to say that it is the same cable that broke in the energy transmission tower of the Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig).

Marília Mendonça dies: latest news

“It’s a fact that there’s a cable wrapped around the propeller. Now, we will only be able to say that this cable is the cable that was broken when the Expertise has the expert report”, explained the delegate. According to the G1 Minas Gerais, there is still no deadline for the Civil Police to complete the investigation of possible criminal responsibility.

“The investigation proceeds with expert reports, with hearings from potential witnesses, with collection of documents. It is important to emphasize that the Civil Police wants to give a quick response, but a quick response does not mean a quick response. A quick response is the fastest response. technique, in the shortest time possible,” stated Ivan Lopes Sales.

During the weekend, the Civil Police and the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) carried out the procedures to remove the plane’s fuselage, as well as the two engines. Soon after, PEC Táxi Aéreo, the company that owns the aircraft, was authorized to collect the debris. The materials will be sent this Tuesday, 9th, for expert analysis in Rio de Janeiro. The engines will be sent to Sorocaba.

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga (MG), where she would perform on the night of last Friday, 5. However, the small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall in the rural area of ​​the municipality. All occupants of the aircraft died in the accident.

