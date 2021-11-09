Caixa announces credit line for solar energy aimed at individuals

THE Federal Savings Bank announced that it will launch a new line of credit aimed at individuals that will allow the financing of residential photovoltaic energy generation systems. It joins three other lines linked to renewable energies.

According to the bank, the personal credit Caixa Energia Renovável will have rates starting at 1.17%, and will be able to finance up to 100% of the project for the implementation of solar energy. According to Caixa, the new line should be made available at branches soon, but a specific date was not informed.

The loan payment term is up to 60 months, with a grace period of up to six months for the first installment. It will be offered in two modalities, one without guarantees and the other with fixed-income financial investments.

In addition to the project for individuals, Caixa already offers three lines of credit aimed at companies. One of them is the MPE Eco-efficiency, in which a businessman can obtain credit to finance machinery and equipment that reduce the generation of waste and emission of pollutants.

It is also possible to finance the purchase of renewable generation systems from energy, solar water heating, to improve energy efficiency and to filter gases.

The line allows the financing of up to 100% of the asset, with a six-month grace period and up to 54 months of amortization. The interest rate starts at 1.09% + TR (Referential Rate) per month.

The bank also offers two specific lines for the agribusiness. The first is ABC (Low Carbon Agriculture), with seven programs, six to finance technologies for reducing gas emissions and one for actions to help adapt to climate change.

The loan has an interest rate of 7% per year and can be paid in up to 10 years with a five-year grace period. The limit is R$ 5 million per project.

The other line is linked to the Inovagro program, aimed at stimulating and boosting the sector’s production by financing machinery and equipment. The objective is to increase productivity and reduce environmental impacts.

In this case, the loan also has an interest rate of 7% per year and a term of 10 years, but the grace period is up to three years. In addition, the maximum amount is R$1.3 million. The loan is available for both companies and individuals, thinking about family farming.