Caixa sells properties over the internet until December 20th

Until December 20, those interested in buying their own home or commercial units will be able to go to the Caixa Econômica Federal (Caixa) website on the internet, and through the Caixa Online Sale, see the offer of thousands of properties owned by institution for direct sales, with special discount and financing conditions.

According to Caixa, properties are being offered in all regions of the country, with values ​​below market prices. The units are free from pending issues for the buyer, with the bank repaying debts such as condominiums and property tax and urban land tax (IPTU) pending until the date of purchase.

When choosing the desired property, the interested party must submit a bid from the minimum price shown on the page. The proposal with the highest value will be considered the winner when the timer is reset. The winner will be notified of the result by email.

Brokers accredited by Caixa may intermediate the sale. In the case of financing, the business can be contracted through a Caixa Aqui banking correspondent, the client simply having to choose the options when filling out the proposal. The broker’s commission will be paid by the bank. The list of authorized intermediaries is available on the Imóveis Caixa website.

Depending on the client’s income and the value of the property, the buyer can finance the property with lines that operate resources from the Government Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), including the Casa Verde Amarela Program or with lines from the Brazilian Savings System and Loan (SBPE).

Regarding the SBPE, up to 100% of the property’s value can be financed with a term of up to 35 years. Those who opt for this modality can choose four lines of credit: Referential Rate (TR), Savings Caixa (line operated with funds from savings accounts), line corrected for official inflation by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and fixed rate (defined at the signing of the contract and which does not vary). The customer will be able to identify the most suitable option for the profile.

To qualify for the Casa Verde Amarela Program with FGTS funds, the buyer must have a family income of up to R$7,000. The program finances properties with a purchase and sale value of up to R$264 thousand, at nominal rates between 4.25% and 7.66% per year and a rate of 1.5% on the financing amount. As of the 16th, up to 100% of the purchase and sale value may be financed, limited to 90% of the appraised value, in the case of properties belonging to Caixa.

In all modalities, the client can use the FGTS account balance to deduct the financed amount. The possibility will be allowed as long as the client agrees with the legal conditions to withdraw funds from the Guarantee Fund.