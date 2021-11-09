Caixa sells real estate over the internet until December 20th – Economy

When choosing the desired property, the interested party must submit a bid based on the minimum price shown on the website (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agncia Brasil) Until December 20th, those interested in buying the



own house



or commercial units can go to the Caixa Econmica Federal page (



Box



) at



Internet



, and through Venda Online de Imveis Caixa, see the offer of thousands of properties owned by the institution for direct sale, with special discount and financing conditions.

According to Caixa, properties are being offered in all regions of the country, with values ​​below market prices. The units are free from pending issues for the buyer, with the bank repaying debts such as condominium and urban property tax (IPTU) pending until the date of purchase.

When choosing the desired property, the interested party must submit a bid from the minimum price shown on the page. The proposal with the highest value will be considered the winner when the timer is reset. The winner will be notified of the result by email.

Brokers accredited by Caixa may intermediate the sale. In the case of financing, the business can be contracted through a Caixa Aqui bank correspondent, the client simply having to choose the options when filling out the proposal. The broker’s commission is paid by the bank. The list of authorized intermediaries is available on the Imveis Caixa website.

Depending on the client’s income and the value of the property, the buyer can finance the property with lines that operate resources from the Time of Service Guarantee Fund (FGTS), including the Casa Verde Amarela Program or with lines from the Brazilian Savings System and Loan (SBPE).

Regarding the SBPE, up to 100% of the property’s value can be financed with a term of up to 35 years. Those who opt for this modality can choose four credit lines: Referential Rate (TR), Poupana Caixa (line operated with resources from the savings account), line corrected for official inflation by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and fixed rate (defined at the signing of the contract and that does not vary). The customer will be able to identify the most suitable option for the profile.

To qualify for the Casa Verde Amarela Program with FGTS funds, the buyer must have a family income of up to R$7,000. The program finances properties with a purchase and sale value of up to R$264 thousand, with nominal rates between 4.25% and 7.66% per year and a tariff of 1.5% on the financing amount. As of the 16th, it can be financed up to 100% of the purchase and sale value, limited to 90% of the appraised value, in the case of properties belonging to Caixa.

In all modalities, the client can use the FGTS account balance to deduct the financed amount. The possibility will be allowed as long as the customer agrees with the legal conditions to withdraw funds from the Guarantee Fund.