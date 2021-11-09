Câmara da Serra encourages ‘self-examination’ of the prostate and banner becomes a joke in Serra

Photo: Reproduction/Twitter





A banner placed by the Serra City Council during the “Novembro Azul” campaign, a month to fight prostate cancer, ended up becoming a reason for jokes on social networks.

That’s because the poster called on men in the city to do a “self-examination” of the prostate as a way to prevent cancer.

The urologist Rodrigo Coutinho clarifies that, unlike breast cancer, to identify the disease in the male gland there are no medical recommendations for self-examination.

“The self-examination cannot be performed when we talk about the prostate. For the identification and prevention of the disease, the exam must be carried out by a urologist. The search for the exam must start from 45 years of age”, explained the doctor.

What does the Câmara da Serra say?

Serra City Council admitted the error in the campaign banner and informed that the poster was replaced last Friday (5).

“The City Council of Serra informs that there was a mistake in the information, due to a flaw in the graphics, and the due correction was made last Friday (5). And it reinforces the importance of the November Azul campaign, which warns of the necessary precautions to man’s health,” he said in a note.

Prostate Cancer: Understand the Importance of Preventive Tests

According to research published by the Oncoguia Institute, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

In addition, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) estimates more than 60 thousand new cases of the disease for the year 2022.

To reaffirm the importance of preventive exams, the November Blue campaign has as its main objective to make the male population aware of the dangers of prostate cancer.

According to experts, it is critical to break the superman myth, which causes many males to neglect their health.

Understand the importance of routine screening to prevent prostate cancer

According to a survey by the Amazonas State Oncology Control Center Foundation (FCECON), early detection of prostate cancer can increase the chances of cure by up to 90%.

“It is essential to carry out preventive exams. Men, especially those who are 45 years of age or older and are part of the risk group, need to undergo the PSA dosage exam and digital rectal examination, for the safety of their health. It is important to highlight that patients diagnosed at the initial stage of the disease have a much greater chance of being cured”, reinforces Vitor Fiorin, oncologist.

What are the main symptoms of the disease?

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), early stage prostate cancer has a silent evolution, so many men do not show any symptoms. Therefore, the performance of preventive exams is essential to detect the disease.

In the initial stage, the disease may show signs such as:

– difficulty in urinating;

– need to urinate more often during the day or night.

In an advanced stage, it can cause:

– bone pain;

– urinary symptoms

In more serious cases: