Camilla de Lucas takes on natural strands and talks about the end of the hair transition: ”My aurea”

Moderator Camilla de Lucas takes on natural strands after the end of the hair transition and vents about post BBB21 attacks

the presenter Camilla de Lucas (27) assumed its natural hairs after months of hair transition.

Last Monday night, 8th, the influencer shared a fun video dubbing a scene from the series. Everybody hates Chris on what rochelle, mother of Chris, is undecided until choosing the hairstyle Black Power.

In the publication’s caption, the runner-up of the 21st season of BBB talked about her relationship with hair and about the criticism she received during and after the reality show, when internet users accused her of being “hypocritical” for advocating the acceptance of natural hair, as she wore wigs.

“I would like to record stories talking, but every time I start to cry. My transition is not over! It was months of A LOT of PAIN for being pressured to defend something I believe SO MUCH. Where I was labeled an extremist militant for teaching something. when I left I came across something that for me was always the OBVIOUS.”, she began.

“What do you mean, people didn’t understand? I wasn’t rude! I was patient, I was calm, I was didactic… But that’s it! For me it’s easy to understand, but for many people it’s still a “BORING” subject. I read about hair. Where my picture appeared, it was just the same question. But hey, I’m a good person, wholesome, kind. What did I do wrong? I didn’t do anything wrong! I got to question myself, to think bad thoughts EVERYONE THE DAYS! Where I thought I could give up on myself. I relived feelings like from my high school days. And I always asked the same question: WHY?, she recalled.

“Because maybe it’s not me that’s the problem, it’s not what I believe! I’m right! Sure not to be afraid, to go beyond what they say. If they charge me A, I’ll give B until they stop! I’m a pound. Stubborn woman! E my stubbornness is what always rescues me when I’m at rock bottom! My hair is back, it’s not from now. It’s from 1994. ! But what about the lace? Has it stopped? The lace is now my Golden Camilla who is free! What if they say I am forced to be curled by the military will use it because she MILITS but it’s FREE! With you the 1994 version and all the versions that I want to be and find it necessary to defend! Bad thoughts DON’T HAVE A BAD PLACE, because I found my place, and it’s not on anyone’s side. It’s mine! ALWAYS! Same as in college California in 2009 ALONE! Against everything !”, she finished.

