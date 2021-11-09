Camilla Parker, wife of Prince Charles, is frightened by Biden’s gas during an event, says newspaper – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Personal Archive



Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of Prince Charles, would have experienced a very unusual situation during the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

A source close to the Duchess of Cornwall revealed to a British newspaper that during a conversation with the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, she had heard a “long and loud” noise. The “noise” in question would be a flatus, which would have come from the head of the White House.

In addition to the wife of the heir to the British throne, the British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, was also part of the conversation and possibly would have overheard Biden’s flatulence. However, she did not comment on what happened. The unpleasant situation took place on November 1 at the Kelvingrove art gallery in the Scottish capital.

According to “The Mail on Sunday,” Camilla was so stunned by Biden’s flatulence that she kept talking about what had happened.

With the repercussions, film director Dinesh D’Souza toyed with the situation on Twitter. “Biden shows the way forward on Climate Change by producing your own natural gas! Camilla ‘has not stopped talking about’ listening to the president ‘break the wind’ during a conversation at the Cop26 summit”, she posted.

Biden shows the way forward on #ClimateChange by producing some natural gas of his own! Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing President ‘break wind’ during chat at Cop26 summit | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/aU8HJNg8Ez — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 7, 2021

The event was also echoed by a British newscast. At one point, Martin Lewis, from ITV, simulated the release of gases during the TV news broadcast on Monday (8).

Hard week

Joe Biden, 78, has had no easy days during his time at the COP26 climate conference in Scotland. The head of the White House, who has completed a year in office, has already been caught dozing for a few seconds during a lecture and is said to have spotted a naked person in his home window.

Since he was elected, Biden has also seen his popularity drop more and more.