Canada Stock Exchange Listed Company Buys 831 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Tokens.com, a cryptocurrency company listed on the Canadian stock exchange ($COIN), announced on Monday (8) that it has added 831 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its cash, claiming to be the first publicly traded company to offer its investors exposure to the cryptocurrency meme.

The statement reveals that the acquisition was carried out last Tuesday (3) and, although it does not inform the total value of the purchase in dollars, SHIB’s quotation that day (US$ 0.00006) suggests that the amount cost a little less than $50,000 to the company.

This Monday (8), SHIB is down 3.4%, worth about US$ 0.000055, according to CoinMarketCap — that is, Tokens.com’s investment is already at a slight loss.

However, Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel appears to be confident about the future of the meme currency.

“Shiba Inu has evolved to become one of the largest and most popular liquid cryptocurrencies in the world, with a very loyal following. As a result of its low trading price, Tokens.com was able to purchase a significant number of SHIBs,” Kiguel said in a note.

The rise of Shiba Inu

Despite the drop in the day, Shiba Inu’s record over the past few weeks is impressive. Last week, SHIB hit a historic top of $0.00008 and ousted its main rival in the market, Dogecoin (DOGE), after stealing its position in the ranking of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies.

The hope that Shiba Inu will continue to rise in the future motivated Tokens.com’s decision to take a risk on the investment. The Canadian company specializes in blockchain investments, with an inventory of cryptocurrencies based on DeFi and NFT projects.

The company’s idea is to generate income through staking, using the platform’s cryptocurrency stock. Unlike the largest public companies that have digital assets in cash, Tokens.com says it only invests in currencies based on the Proof of Participation (PoS) consensus, in order to be more “green”.

According to Forbes, the company recently hosted a pre-IPO investment round that featured companies from the crypto sector such as Bitbuy, First Block Capital, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, PowerOne Capital Group, as well as CI Global Alpha Innovators Fund, the largest fund of Canada’s technology investment.