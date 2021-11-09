Canadian finds old lottery ticket hidden in his wallet and wins R$112 million

Look what a dream story: a Canadian won US$ 20 million (BRL 112 million) in the lottery after finding a bet he made months ago hidden inside his wallet.

Jerry Knott bought a “Lotto Max” ticket in the town of Lac Du Bonnet in August of this year and kept the lucky numbers between the bank cards. However, with the rush of daily life, he ended up forgetting about the bet.

Three months later, the Canadian had to use a card to pay for the gas in his car. That’s when the surprise came.

“The attendant looked at me with wide eyes and said, ‘This is the ticket I was missing!’ Jerry recalled. “So I saw a two and a bunch of zeros and I was like, ‘Cool! I won $20,000!’” he said.

“I didn’t know what he was talking about until he read it again and saw that there were a few more zeros than I originally thought,” he said.

“It’s 20 and six zeroes – US$ 20 million dollars!”, he was surprised soon afterwards.

After the initial shock, Jerry started thinking about what to do with his new millions in the account and decided to dedicate the proceeds to helping his community.

“Some time ago my father acquired some land and set it aside in the Big Stone Lake area,” explained the Canadian. “My brother and I decided to build some cabins on the lake to be used ​​as an illness treatment center or as a jungle resort.”

“I’m looking forward to building five more cabins to expand our dream,” added Jerry. “It’s nice to know that we’ll be able to put money into something that will improve our community.”

Source: GNN

Photos: Personal archive

