“Cannibal” solar flare generated incredible auroras that were photographed on the ISS

The solar flares of the past few weeks have been intense, but not enough to pose any threat to our satellites or communications instruments here on Earth. On the other hand, the impact of the Sun’s charged particles created auroras that impressed even astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

Seeing auroras from inside the ISS isn’t exactly new—in fact, some astronauts, like French veteran Thomas Pesquet, often record these events with their cameras, but the last aurora was exceptional. That’s because it was generated by a coronal mass ejection so fast that, halfway to Earth, it “devoured” two other plasma “clouds” ejected earlier.

Pesquet, of course, didn’t miss the opportunity, also photographing the intense aurora borealis that spread across several regions of North America, such as Canada and even New York. According to the astronaut, these were the strongest auroras of his entire current ISS mission (which, incidentally, lasted approximately six months). SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft left the orbiting station to bring Pesquet and the other crew of the Crew-2 mission back to Earth two days after he took the photograph below.

We were treated to the strongest dawns of the entire mission, over North America and Canada. Amazing spikes higher than our orbit🤩, and we flew right above the center of the ring, rapid waves and pulses all over. #MissionAlpha https://t.co/5rdb08ljhx pic.twitter.com/0liCkGvRCh — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 6, 2021

Also according to the French, these auroras “drawn a veritable crown over North America” ​​and presented “incredible” peaks, higher than the ISS’s own orbit — the station is on average at 408 km in altitude. “We flew right above the center of the ring, fast waves and pulses everywhere,” he reported.

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) form above sunspots and shoot bubbles of plasma into space. The most intense CMEs occurred on November 1st and 2nd, from a sunspot called AR2887, both “cannibalized” by a third CME at the end of Tuesday (2). The explosion came from another sunspot, called AR2891.

The processes that lead the Sun to produce such events have not yet been fully unveiled. Solar activity is expected to increase in the middle of the decade, midway through the current eleven-year cycle, and then return to minimum activity. While solar storms worry space weather scientists, predictions are that we will have a mild cycle this decade, just as the previous cycle was.

Source: Space.com