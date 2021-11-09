‘Can’t take it anymore’ · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will finish her extramarital romance with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The decision will come after the monarch revolts with Gastão (Daniel Torres) and insinuates that his mistress is responsible for the union of the prince with his eldest daughter in the telenovela at six on Globo. “I can’t take it anymore,” the countess will fire at her lover.

In the scenes planned to air in this Tuesday’s chapter (9) , the almighty of Brazil will discover that Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) had an argument with her future husband over his visit to Little Africa. The emperor will not like the mess at all and will blame Luisa for bringing the couple together.

“The Countess of Barral, the woman who never lets go. Even when all the evidence is against her,” the majesty will snipe. “Enough, Pedro. Stop talking to me like that”, will retaliate Leopoldina’s governess (Bruna Griphao). “Why? I just want you to admit it. You influenced Isabel, yes. You manipulated, favored, helped, call it what you like,” the monarch will insist.

“I won’t admit anything”, the lover will counter. “For me, it doesn’t make any difference. I know what happened, whether you take it on or not,” will provoke Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella), bringing the countess to tears.

Luísa will revolt: “I’m sick of it! I’m sick of everything. Of living in Brazil far from my son, of being accused of being cunning, of living a hidden romance, of Teresa’s needling, of her frequent indifference. I can’t stand it anymore. That’s enough for me. Our story ends here.”

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

