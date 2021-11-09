Cantillo’s emotions and Rger Guedes’ superstition mark the backstage of Corinthians’ victory

Last Saturday, Corinthians returned to winning the Brazilian Championship. This time, Sylvinho’s team defeated Fortaleza, 1-0, in a direct fight for a spot in the G4. On Monday afternoon, the club released the backstage of the Alvinegro triumph.

In the fourth game with the presence of Fiel in Itaquera, Corinthians won the fourth victory at home. The importance of the fans was highlighted by defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo, who, in addition to the goal, is experiencing a great moment with the arrival of his son and the call-up for the Colombian national team. O My Timon separated the main moments of the video for you, fan.

The preparation

Corinthians took the opportunity to show the backstage of the preparation of the coaching staff and CIFUT before the duel against Fortaleza. The Football Intelligence Center team had more than 45 hours of studies, analysis, videos and training before the match.

In the images, you can see how the team works to try, as much as possible, to facilitate and streamline the training of the professional cast. In addition, it is possible to notice the presence of the football manager, Alessandro Nunes, at the CIFUT and technical committee meetings.

pre-game

In the Neo Química Arena, the players were guided by the technical committee. Doriva spoke with Giuliano and Gabriel – the shirt 5 also received guidance from former midfielder Alex in the dressing room. Moments before, the physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira, Jô and Gil, in a relaxed atmosphere, chose the playlist for warming up the Timon.

“We know how to get in, what lies ahead, the distance between us and them (Fortaleza). Then compete! It’s competing and playing. At the last second, we won, so here, kids, it’s running, it’s getting in and playing soccer. The pleasure of winning is immeasurable, so go out and pay the price“, said Flávio de Oliveira to the athletes still in the dressing room.

“When we entered slowly, we thought we would win at any moment, and things didn’t happen. In the last game, I stayed outside, but the desire was to jump in and be inside to help you because you guys played and ran like hell*. And today it can’t be less! We’re going to win,” said captain Cassio, in the tunnel accessing the pitch.

Superstition by Roger Guedes

Scorer of the goal in the game against Chapecoense, Róger Guedes had a moment of superstition before the duel against Fortaleza, last Saturday.

“He (Róger Guedes) hit the ball with me in the game on Wednesday, then he scored the goal. Now he’s calling me to hit the ball. Is he superstitious or not?”, joked Fábio Santos during the warm-up.

the triumph

Still on the field, Timão’s players have already celebrated their victory against Fortaleza. With Cantillo’s goal, Corinthians slipped into the G4, two points behind Red Bull Bragantino.

The 24 shirt, which will be embezzled for the game against Atlético-MG, celebrated the goal with Jô in the corridors and was received by football manager Alessandro Nunes. Sylvinho, on the other hand, gave his athlete a big hug and, as a result, celebrated with Cássio, Matheus Donelli, Duilio and Alessandro.

“Happy, right? I always thank God for the opportunities. This life as a waiter is being put to good use, I can make this kind of move, taking advantage of the best I have, which is the pivot. It’s already the second, in two games in a row, so I’m happy to be helping and now we have a very long journey in order to reach our goals,” said Jô.

“There are many blessings in sequence (son, goal and call-up for the national team). I thank God for everything that is happening. Strong work by the team, which wore out the opponent, a tough, strong, aggressive opponent and we got three important points. It’s amazing how they (fans) support it. When the team is not doing well, that is when their support is felt the most and it was fundamental. Since they returned (to the stadium), we’ve won every game we play here and a lot because of the weight they have in the matches“, highlighted Cantillo.

